Family caregivers are election deciders

With control of Congress on the line in next year’s elections, a new AARP poll of the 40 most competitive House of Representatives districts, including Alaska, makes it clear that candidates would be wise to pay attention to a group of voters that could decide the House majority — caregivers.
I say this because the number of likely voters who identify as caregivers is eye-popping and the percentage who say they will vote shows candidates ignore them at their peril. Our poll shows that 77% of voters either are current caregivers, have been a caregiver or expect to be one in the future. And, nearly 80% of current caregivers say they plan to vote in the 2024 election. Caregivers could very well be the swing voters of this election.
What politicians may not realize is that there are over 48 million family caregivers nationwide — 94,000 in Alaska — who make it possible for their older parents, spouses or other loved ones to live independently in their homes. Some provide help with small tasks like buying groceries, taking a loved one to the doctor or helping them pay their bills while other caregivers help their loved ones bathe, eat and get dressed. The majority of family caregivers who provide unpaid care also work full- or part-time jobs. But often they are forced to reduce their hours or quit entirely.
The reality is family caregivers are holding up America’s broken long-term care system. Why? Because our research shows 77% of people 50-plus want to live independently in their homes as they age. They don’t want to be forced into nursing or assisted living homes that are often not in the community where they currently live. But these older adults need help. And more often than not it’s family members and friends who step in.
Candidates and lawmakers need to pay attention to these unsung heroes. AARP’s polling shows that large majorities say they are stressed emotionally and overwhelmed by their caregiving responsibilities. Most also say they face financial challenges. The average family caregiver spends $7,200 a year, on average, out of their own pocket to handle their loved ones’ needs.
Our survey also tells us that family caregivers — regardless of their party affiliation — are looking to their elected officials for help. There are common sense solutions lawmakers can get behind that would save caregivers time and money:
• A tax credit to help cover their costs for caring for a family member.
• Paid family leave so unpaid family caregivers can care for their loved ones without losing their job or salary.
• Respite services to allow family caregivers to take a break to recharge.
Candidates can’t afford to ignore the challenges facing this powerful constituency. In an election where control of Congress and the White House are both up for grabs, support from caregiving voters could make the difference.
Teresa Holt has been the state director of AARP Alaska for the last four years. Prior to that, she worked as the Long-Term Care Ombudsman for Alaska. She has lived and worked in Anchorage since 1972.