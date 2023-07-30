 Skip to main content
Family caregivers are election deciders

With control of Congress on the line in next year’s elections, a new AARP poll of the 40 most competitive House of Representatives districts, including Alaska, makes it clear that candidates would be wise to pay attention to a group of voters that could decide the House majority — caregivers.

I say this because the number of likely voters who identify as caregivers is eye-popping and the percentage who say they will vote shows candidates ignore them at their peril. Our poll shows that 77% of voters either are current caregivers, have been a caregiver or expect to be one in the future. And, nearly 80% of current caregivers say they plan to vote in the 2024 election. Caregivers could very well be the swing voters of this election.

Teresa Holt has been the state director of AARP Alaska for the last four years. Prior to that, she worked as the Long-Term Care Ombudsman for Alaska. She has lived and worked in Anchorage since 1972.

