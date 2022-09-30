 Skip to main content
Fairbanks needs the committed leadership of Valerie Therrien

Valerie Therrien has been a progressive voice in Fairbanks’ politics for, at least, the 30 years I have lived here. Currently, she is running to be mayor for the city of Fairbanks, and I support her 100%.

For the past 40 years, her professional life has been busy working as an attorney. She’s also been serving our Fairbanks community as a volunteer in civic organizations, and as a public servant, either as a member of the Fairbanks City Council or Borough Assembly.

Mary Kehrhahn-Stark lives in Fairbanks.

