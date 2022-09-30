Fairbanks needs the committed leadership of Valerie Therrien

Valerie Therrien has been a progressive voice in Fairbanks’ politics for, at least, the 30 years I have lived here. Currently, she is running to be mayor for the city of Fairbanks, and I support her 100%.
For the past 40 years, her professional life has been busy working as an attorney. She’s also been serving our Fairbanks community as a volunteer in civic organizations, and as a public servant, either as a member of the Fairbanks City Council or Borough Assembly.
When I think of Valerie, I think of leadership. She has a ready ear to take the stand for anyone with any proposal for the common good of our community.
The city of Fairbanks has a history with difficulty of recruiting and retaining its police force. Back in 2017 when there was discussion on the recruitment of Fairbanks police and dispatchers by using bonuses based on years of service, there was strong opposition. In came Valerie, the leader that pointed out the fact that salary savings from employees who had left the city could be used toward bonuses. A savings of $435,000 police salary savings would cover the $102,000 needed for officer bonuses. And $215,000 in dispatcher salary savings for nearly $28,000 for their bonuses. With Valerie’s help, the measure passed. Recruitment and retention are slowly improving.
Again in 2017, when the Fairbanks City Council unanimously adopted a resolution that would finally signal the end of the decrepit Polaris Building downtown, a council member proposed a substitute version of the resolution that would include language to broaden the goals of the redevelopment. The measure failed, but Valerie Therrien then proposed an amendment to the council member’s resolution that added language promoting construction of major retail outlets and condominiums.
“I think that this would take into consideration [the council member’s] concern,” Therrien said.
Valerie shows once again that she is focused and deliberate, and she has an eye and ear for precisely what needs to be done. The amendment passed, and all six council members then voted to adopt the resolution.
Valerie’s sense of responsibility to and tolerance for her fellow community members again took place May 2018 during the time when the City Council was approving marijuana regulations. It was precisely during the discussion of how many establishments there were going to be allowed, which swayed between 10 and 15. Therrien moved to increase the retail store limit to 25. Her reasoning: It would be fair for the six shops now in business, as well as the three that were close to opening and the 16 others that have submitted applications and are under review by the state Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office.
Therrien said, ”I don’t think it would be fair to the marijuana industry to limit the number of licenses after people had already initiated and spent their money and now say to them, oh, we’re going to cut it to 15.” The resolution passed that would limit retail shops to 25.
Although Fairbanks is the second largest city in Alaska, it lacks legal protections to the LGBTQ+ community. This means basic rights ranging from basic discrimination in home, work and basic living are not protected. During the early spring of 2018, Ordinance 6093 as written, guaranteed fairness and freedom to love who you love, be who you are, to live and work without discrimination, thereby recognizing fundamental rights to all here in Fairbanks. Valerie voted in support of Ordinance 6093. The Ordinance passed 4-2; however, it was vetoed days later.
There are numerous other examples of Valerie’s thoughtful, civil leadership. Tell me, how can we afford not to have such an experienced, considerate and committed community advocate for all as the mayor of the city of Fairbanks, Alaska?
Vote for Valerie Therrien as your city of Fairbanks mayor.
Mary Kehrhahn-Stark lives in Fairbanks.