Fairbanks must do its part to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow

The greater Fairbanks community reached an inflection point on Jan. 10 on the air quality issue.
Specifically, the EPA announced its intent to reject major portions of the state’s PM 2.5 attainment plan (SIP) and precipitously impose requirements that only ultra-low sulfur diesel may be used to fuel your furnace and that our electric power plants must install ever-more expensive scrubbing technologies on their already clean stacks.
Electric and fuel oil prices are already unsustainably high, alternative means of lowering those costs (beyond wood-based ones) are unavailable to many residents, and the resources to perform substantial energy efficiency upgrades are unattainable to many more. As such, these and other EPA mandates and strictures appear sure to turn an already serious home and community-wide cost-of-energy challenge into a full-blown home/business finance and economy ravaging crisis.
All is not lost, though. To our credit, our residents, our community and the state of Alaska have taken great and progressively more effective strides to clean up our air. Likewise, the recognitions, tools and resources to bring us over the finish line into attainment are either already available or within reach. Recognizing that if everyone just “does their part,” we can not only meet the challenge of today but set ourselves up for continuing success. A very brief listing of everyone’s “parts”:
Federal
EPA to:
• Acknowledge that the Fairbanks North Star Borough is climactically and geographically different from any other location upon which the Clean Air act must be applied.
• Accept that, though effective in other locations, certain requirements (like installation of additional stack-scrubbing systems at local power plants) will drive up costs without commensurate reduction in particulate emissions.
• Acknowledge the documented linkage between increased fuel-oil and electric prices and increased wood-burning.
• Accept responsibility for its own failure relative to wood-stove testing and certification.
• Support (or at least not oppose) efforts by our Congressional Delegation to address the formers and redress the latter.
State
Governor to support and Legislature to appropriate:
• Funds to re-activate the old Alaska Housing Finance Corporation’s Home Energy Retrofit program (which helped thousands of residents “double their money” in performance of energy efficiency upgrades to their homes — and, thereby, save thousands upon thousands of dollars in ongoing electric and space-heating costs).
• Additional funds to the Borough Change-Out program(s).
• Immediate payment to the Interior Gas Utility of the outstanding tax credit it earned for constructing the Fairbanks LNG storage facility.
• Immediate payment (after amending statute so it will qualify) of a similar reimbursement to IGU for construction of the North Pole LNG storage facility.
Local
Borough administration and Assembly to:
• Support, if and as needed, the provision of additional funding to and staffing for the FNSB Air Quality Division — to make tapping into and moving through the FNSB Change-Out program as easy, quick and effective as possible for residents.
Policy-makers and community leaders to:
• Accept that the EPA is required to see to it that our community reaches PM2.5 Attainment by federal law and will, if necessary, inflict substantial pain (from the state-level right down to the home-level, and without distinction of where one resides in the non-attainment area) and risk the very economic viability of our town to fulfill that requirement.
• Support creation of an appropriately “toothed” and vigorously-enforced local wood-smoke curtailment regime.
• (Simultaneous to the preceding) Support the creation and implementation of a program to partially, or even completely, subsidize transition of the most-needy households to “adequate sources of heat” other than wood-stoves.
Clean air advocates to:
• Acknowledge that, though not as quickly or completely as desired, real and substantial progress has been made on the air quality issue, that they have succeeded in making the issue an enduring community priority and they have, likewise, made the means and mechanisms to ensure progress on the issue systemic.
• Acknowledge that the stress of trying to navigate unaffordably high energy costs – on top of all of life’s other and mounting challenges – is, like poor air quality, bad for mental and physical health.
John and Jane Q. Residents (me, included!) to:
• Acknowledge that the health impacts of poor air quality generally, and PM 2.5 specifically, are real and harmful.
• Make helping our community achieve PM2.5 Attainment a real and actional priority by:
• Dialing back energy usage as much as possible.
• Putting and keeping all heating appliances in the best repair possible and using them in the cleanest way possible.
• If you have a wood or pellet stove, signing up with the ADEC’s Division of Air Quality Air Alert Notification system to receive text or email air quality alerts — and shutting off that wood-stove, pellet-stove or other solid-fuel or more-polluting heating devise as needed.
As the EPA is taking written comments on its position until March 22 and will be physically at the University of Alaska Fairbanks to take public comments from 2-8 p.m. March 7, I’ll be exploring much of the above in greater detail in coming weeks. For now, I simply encourage folks to fully embrace this moment: Our community has reached an inflection point on the air quality issue and the risk to our personal finances and our community’s economy is real and present.
If everyone does their part, however, we can meet this moment — and, in doing so, leave ourselves and our community not just cleaner and healthier, but stronger and more prepared to meet the challenges of tomorrow.