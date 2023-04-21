Fairbanks makes strides in air quality

The Fairbanks North Star Borough has made significant progress improving air quality in the nonattainment area over the past 15 years.
EPA’s proposed plan to partially disapprove the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation’s (ADEC) State Implementation Plan could undermine some of the cleanup efforts underway by diverting resources into areas mandated by the Clean Air Act that may be inappropriate for our airshed. Of particular concern is the possible diversion of tens of millions of dollars into mandated “corrective actions” that could yield negligible air quality improvements or even worsen the situation.
Effective Sept. 1, 2022, ADEC enacted a requirement that only No.1 grade home heating oil be sold in the FNSB nonattainment area. A primary objective was to reduce sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions, which are a precursor to the formation of PM2.5 particulate matter. This action created a significant economic burden on homeowners in Fairbanks including some 150 homeowners who received FNSB grants for converting their solid fuel burning appliances (SFBA), mostly wood stoves, to oil furnaces.
EPA’s proposed action to force the community to convert to ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) has significant issues. ULSD has a lower BTU content and is currently over $1 per gallon more expensive than No. 1 fuel oil. ULSD must be transported to Fairbanks from Anchorage or Valdez while No.1 fuel oil is refined in North Pole. ULSD also has a potentially higher water content that could accelerate corrosion of steel fuel tanks and could create leaks, resulting in soil and groundwater contamination. Expensive repair or replacement costs would be borne by the financially burdened homeowners. EPA should also understand that when heating fuel costs rise Alaskan homeowners often shift to more economical wood burning which results in a decline in air quality, which would defeat the intended purpose of converting to ULSD.
EPA also proposes to require additional SO2 emission controls on power generation plants (“stationary sources”) in the nonattainment area that may have unintended consequences. EPA should understand that the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF), Aurora Energy, and Fort Wainwright power plants are CHPP systems — combined heat and power plants. CHPP systems generate electricity and use the waste heat to provide central heating to buildings and housing in their service area. The entire UAF campus, the core downtown area of Fairbanks, and Fort Wainwright are heated by CHPPs. The Aurora Energy CHPP also uses waste heat to dry firewood, providing higher quality fuel for SFBAs in Fairbanks. If each building in those areas had its own heating device, the air quality in the nonattainment area would be much worse than what it is today. Adding tens of millions of dollars of retrofit expenses to the CHPP sources will raise the cost of heat and power provided to their customers.
EPA may not be correctly factoring the fate of the SO2 generated from the stationary sources into the airshed mechanics and chemistry. All CHPP and several other power plant facilities have tall exhaust stacks that disperse above the inversion where some air flow usually occurs even during inversions. This is a phenomenon that is readily visible in winter in Fairbanks. It is quite possible that the SO2 from those sources is not interacting at ground level.
Researcher William Simpson and his colleagues at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute compiled an amazing graphic (alpaca.alaska.edu) comparing this winter’s daily SO2 data to the 2014 – 2022 average and standard deviation data at the regulatory monitoring site in downtown Fairbanks. This shows that once the existing inventory of No. 2 fuel oil was used by midwinter, a 50% reduction in area-wide SO2 emissions appears to have occurred. Interestingly, oil-fired space heating represents what both ADEC and EPA agree is only 24.1% of the total SO2 source inventory and that stationary sources represents 37.8%. How a change to about a quarter of the SO2 sources produced an overall 50% reduction in total SO2 emissions defies logic.
It is also interesting that many of this year’s readings appear to be record SO2 low values, well below the standard deviation of the historical data. These data suggest that converting to ULSD or imposing expensive SO2 emission reduction requirements on stationary sources may be a waste of resources. In my comments to EPA about this in March I recommended that they give this development some time to unfold so we understand what has been accomplished thus far. My opinion: We have already gained significant air quality ground.
Mike Pollen of Fairbanks has resided in Fairbanks for over 50 years and is an environmental consultant. He has served on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Air Pollution Control Commission working on air quality issues for the past 15 years and is currently serving as Chair. These comments are his personal opinion.