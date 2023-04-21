 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fairbanks makes strides in air quality

The Fairbanks North Star Borough has made significant progress improving air quality in the nonattainment area over the past 15 years.

EPA’s proposed plan to partially disapprove the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation’s (ADEC) State Implementation Plan could undermine some of the cleanup efforts underway by diverting resources into areas mandated by the Clean Air Act that may be inappropriate for our airshed. Of particular concern is the possible diversion of tens of millions of dollars into mandated “corrective actions” that could yield negligible air quality improvements or even worsen the situation.

Mike Pollen of Fairbanks has resided in Fairbanks for over 50 years and is an environmental consultant. He has served on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Air Pollution Control Commission working on air quality issues for the past 15 years and is currently serving as Chair. These comments are his personal opinion.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.