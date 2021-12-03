Offers go here

Fairbanks has a need to explore alternatives to wood stoves

Fairbanks struggles with some of the worst air quality in the United States.

Since 2009, Fairbanks has been unable to meet a federal air quality standard. This is largely due to residents building fires or using wood fire stoves in their homes to stay warm. In fact, 60-80% of the pollution that is putting Fairbanks over the federal air quality standard comes from wood fire stoves in residential homes. Only a small portion of air pollution in Fairbanks stems from other sources such as power plants or car emissions.

With such large amounts of wood smoke being released into the atmosphere, there are excessive levels of air particle pollution. Air particle pollution, also known as soot, is highly dangerous to public health and can result in serious health effects such as asthma, cancer, cardiovascular damage and developmental harm. As of 2021, Fairbanks ranks as the No. 1 worst city in the United States for short-term (24 hour) air particle pollution and the sixth worst city for the most year-round air particle pollution.

On Nov. 30, 2020, Alaska received a grant of $14.7 million from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to improve overall air quality in both Fairbanks and North Pole. The EPA grant is intended to assist communities in Fairbanks and North Pole that are struggling with extremely high levels of airborne fine particulate matter and ozone ambient air concentration. While the largest portion of funds from the EPA grant go toward a program called the Wood Stove Change Out Program (WSCOP), this does not change the fact that residents will continue to burn wood — thus, only temporarily lowering air particle pollution levels. Perhaps if more residents were educated on wood burning alternatives and incentivized to make the switch, air particle pollution levels could be reduced while residents can comfortably stay warm.

It is common knowledge that both gas and electric fireplaces are alternatives to wood burning stoves, however, installation can be complicated and expensive along with the disadvantage of paying higher rates on utility bills. Since wood stoves are being used on a daily basis, especially in the winter, residents most likely want a way to stay warm that will not spike the utility bill.

A less commonly known alternative to using a wood stove is a bio-ethanol fireplace. Bio-ethanol fireplaces are chimney-free and produce no hazardous fumes while still providing a living flame and exceptional heat output. Bio-ethanol fuel is also significantly more sustainable than the use of wood, gas or electricity since it is formulated from crops such as sugar cane or maize. Bio-ethanol fireplaces come in all different shapes, sizes and prices to fit the needs of the person and their home. These fireplaces are also easily transferable if a person decides to move and wants to bring the fireplace with them.

I believe that it would be beneficial to allot a portion of the EPA grant given to Fairbanks to improve air quality toward providing residents with bio-ethanol fireplaces instead of replacing them with newer wood stoves or updating older models of wood stoves.

Sydney Meredith is a sustainability student and environmental activist.

