Failed by the system: Seeking justice for Kayla

Our family has been failed by the Fairbanks Police Department, the Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office, and lastly, the court system.

Our granddaughter, Kayla Benjamin, was murdered in May 2020 and for the past 28 months we have held onto the hope that justice would be done. We were so wrong.

Patti Benjamin lives in Fairbanks.

