Failed by the system: Seeking justice for Kayla

Our family has been failed by the Fairbanks Police Department, the Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office, and lastly, the court system.
Our granddaughter, Kayla Benjamin, was murdered in May 2020 and for the past 28 months we have held onto the hope that justice would be done. We were so wrong.
The police department failed to do the investigation of her murder that they should have done. They did get a confession from the alleged murderer but that confession was thrown out by the judge because detectives did not read the accused his rights in a timely manner. These were veteran police officers. They were not rookies. I’m thinking they had supervisors who should have stepped in and told them to keep investigating and not rely just on the confession. As far as we know they never talked to the neighbors, or to her boss, or her coworkers. We provided them with the names, and they never followed through.
Part way through the case, the defense wanted to disqualify the entire Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office. The very next day the DA’s office stepped away from the case and turned it over to a special prosecution office in Anchorage. A few weeks went by, and we didn’t hear from anyone. I called when we had a hearing coming up to make sure someone was going to be at that hearing. I was informed that Anchorage no longer had the case that it was turned back to Fairbanks. A woman on the phone even told me who was going to be handling it.
I then called the Fairbanks District Attorney‘s office and was informed that they no longer had the case. They called me back to tell me that has been turned over to a district attorney in Kodiak. Really? We have been kicked around and pushed around and kept in the dark for all these 28 months. Nobody has provided us with any documentation on any motion on anything.
When the court decided to suppress the confession, the district attorney in Kodiak told us he didn’t have a case because the police had not done their job and interviewed anybody else. He had nothing to fall back on. I have emailed a detective in the Fairbanks Police Department in hopes that they were working on something. He wrote me back and said that they would get with the DA in Kodiak and try to put their heads together and come up with a plan.
Tick-tock, tick-tock. Our time is running out for putting together a case against the alleged murderer of our granddaughter.
According to the DA we have 120 days after the judge dropped the charges to come up with a case.
Tick-tock tick-tock. I guess if they drag their feet long enough they figure we will fade away into the sunset. We’re not going do that.
My husband and I just got back from the clerk of the court. We asked if we could take copies of the file of this case. We were informed there were seven volumes but she could only show as five. When she checked with her supervisor she was informed she couldn’t show us any of them. They don’t have the manpower for us to look through the file. I am assuming it is because they have to watch to make sure we don’t mess with anything. I have no idea.
Now I have to do an email request that may take 4 to 6 weeks. Once again, tick-tock, tick-tock.
We are so disgusted that we have run into roadblocks at every turn we make. Everyone should be angry about this. Not just us. This could happen to anyone. We need justice for Kayla.
Patti Benjamin lives in Fairbanks.