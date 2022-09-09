Exxon Valdez restoration habitat program must continue

The 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill (EVOS) was one of the most environmentally damaging industrial disasters in world history, and today the coastal ecosystem impacted by the spill remains far from recovered.
After over 30 years and more than $1 billion spent, it is clear that the EVOS restoration program has failed to achieve its goal: “the recovery of all injured resources and services, sustained by healthy, productive ecosystems to maintain naturally occurring diversity.”
The government’s most recent status of injury update (2014) — the official status still today — lists 12 of the 32 monitored resources and services injured by the spill as either “recovering” (e.g., not fully recovered), or “not recovering.” And there are thousands of gallons of toxic Exxon Valdez oil in beach sediments of Prince William Sound (PWS).
And now, the Dunleavy/Biden trustee council has announced its proposal, to be considered at its upcoming Oct. 5 meeting, to simply throw in the towel, end its 30-year habitat protection program altogether, and dole out the remaining funds to politically popular projects with little to no effect on environmental recovery. The government trustees argue that such a move would “ensure a strong and efficient end to the long era of the EVOS Trustee Council.” But if adopted, this would be a betrayal of the 1991 court-ordered settlement and public trust.
Most involved with the Exxon Valdez spill knew from the start that restoring the injured environment to its pre-spill condition would be impossible. The best, and least, we can do is to protect the injured ecosystem from additional harm, allowing it to heal to the maximum extent possible on its own.
There are two central parts of this challenge.
First — doing everything possible to prevent another catastrophic oil spill in Prince William Sound. And on that count, we’ve done well. The three main improvements in reducing the risk of a repeat spill disaster are Alyeska’s “Ship Escort Response Vessel System” (SERVS), with powerful rescue and response tugs in escort of every outbound tanker; the federal Oil Pollution Act of 1990 (OPA 90), mandating double hulls for oil tankers, improved vessel traffic systems, greater financial liability, and other safety measures; and the establishment of the PWS Regional Citizens’ Advisory Council, giving local citizens an ongoing role in oversight of the in-region oil industry and government.
But on the second part — preventing other environmental harm to the spill-injured ecosystem — the governments have come up short.
The billion-dollar EVOS Restoration program did a good job (spending over $400 million) purchasing critical conservation protections on hundreds of thousands of acres of privately owned fish and wildlife habitat along the coastline of the oil spill region. This effort, largely by the Knowles/Clinton trustee council in the 1990s, has provided arguably the single greatest conservation outcome of the Restoration program to date. Yet still, after 30 years, this effort remains incomplete.
Further, government spill trustees continue to ignore the opportunity to establish additional protections on public lands and waters in the oil spill region, something specifically called for in the 1994 Restoration Plan. Given that over 90% of the injured ecosystem consists of public lands and waters, and that the Restoration Plan requires an “ecosystem approach,” this is an unacceptable omission from the Restoration effort that must be remedied.
For instance, the trustee agencies should recommend final congressional designation of the roughly 2 million-acre Nellie Juan-College Fjord Wilderness Area in the Chugach National Forest in western PWS (which was ground zero for nearshore spill impacts); as well as designation (by Executive Order) of a North Gulf of Alaska Marine National Monument protecting federal waters (3-200 miles offshore) outside of PWS, Kenai Fjords, and Cook Inlet (ground zero for offshore impacts). As these areas are already in federal ownership, further protecting them would cost nothing, would assist ecological recovery, and would constitute another truly historic conservation outcome for the EVOS Restoration program.
Instead of ending its habitat protection effort at its October meeting, the Trustee Council must redouble the effort and finish the job. If the state trustees do not support habitat protection, the federal trustees can and must do so. As the Trustee Council works by unanimous consensus, any trustee holds veto power over any proposal. If the state trustees continue to push to eliminate the habitat program, the federal trustees should simply withhold support for any/all state proposals for use of the remaining funds.
The restoration job isn’t over until we’ve done our best, our effort to date remains far short of that goal, and we must continue until we’re done — no matter how long that takes.
Those wanting to comment on any of this can do so before Oct. 5 at bit.ly/3QxcMTX.
Rick Steiner is a marine conservation biologist in Anchorage, he was the University of Alaska’s marine advisor for the PWS region from 1983-1996 in Cordova, and he continues to advise on oil spill prevention, response, and restoration.