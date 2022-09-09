 Skip to main content
Exxon Valdez restoration habitat program must continue

The 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill (EVOS) was one of the most environmentally damaging industrial disasters in world history, and today the coastal ecosystem impacted by the spill remains far from recovered.

After over 30 years and more than $1 billion spent, it is clear that the EVOS restoration program has failed to achieve its goal: “the recovery of all injured resources and services, sustained by healthy, productive ecosystems to maintain naturally occurring diversity.”

Rick Steiner is a marine conservation biologist in Anchorage, he was the University of Alaska’s marine advisor for the PWS region from 1983-1996 in Cordova, and he continues to advise on oil spill prevention, response, and restoration.

