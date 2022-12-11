Explore Fairbanks is an accountable steward of the bed tax revenues that our industry generates

There’s a saying that nothing is certain in life but death and taxes, and here in Fairbanks that adage could be amended to nothing is certain in life but death and regular discussion between the visitor industry and local government over bed tax revenues.
That seems to be especially true with the city of Fairbanks where the ordinance that has been in place since 2003 allows for the city to collect 22.5% of the taxes; $400,000 allotted to the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation, Festival Fairbanks and a bed tax discretionary committee that distributes annual grants to various nonprofits; and the remaining amount goes to Explore Fairbanks.
From time to time there are attempts to make a change to the original ordinance, usually by trying to increase the 8% bed tax to a higher amount, or reducing the amount Explore Fairbanks receives, to be used for more funding for city services. We have persistently advocated for our industry by reinforcing the message that the original intent of the bed tax was that those funds would go back into destination marketing efforts.
It makes perfect sense. Those who are paying that tax are by and large coming in from outside of the borough/state/country, so why wouldn’t those collections go back into trying to bring more people in? It’s a win-win for Explore Fairbanks and the government entity that gets additional revenue on behalf of our efforts.
Arguments are made that visitors want the same services that residents do, in terms of plowed streets, safety, etc. In the case of the city of Fairbanks, they already collect the aforementioned 22.5% each year that can be directed towards those efforts.
Those collections increase when our marketing efforts are successful and bring in more visitors to the city. Case in point in 2021 the city of Fairbanks projected bed tax revenues of $450,000; the actuals were $708,482.
The visitor industry pays its own way in other areas as well, a primary one being that hotels are among the top property taxpayers in the city and borough. Visitors pay local taxes collected by the city to include alcohol, cigarettes, marijuana and gasoline. That’s on top of the millions of dollars of direct spending visitors contribute to the local economy.
This fall we did agree to work with the city to find a way to increase funding for those other organizations that are recipients of bed tax revenues. While both the city of Fairbanks and EF have seen increased revenue over the years, these organizations have remained flat. At Explore Fairbanks, we felt that a partnership approach with the city was the best way to do that. After all, entities who get funds from the discretionary committee are enjoyed by both residents and visitors (case in point, the Alaska Goldpanners, WEIO, Fairbanks Arts Association, etc.).
That approach is an ongoing conversation, but it did lead to a larger discussion at a city work session on Dec. 2 in which there was some questioning of the financial accountability of the organization and if there should be more oversight in some manner.
Explore Fairbanks is nothing but accountable and transparent when it comes to our government stakeholders. With the city of Fairbanks, there is a council member who serves as an ex officio on our board of directors and is privy to all the financial information that our board receives. The same is true for the borough. We regularly appear before all three local government entities to provide updates and concrete evidence on how the reinvestment of bed tax dollars is being put to good use. Committee meetings, board meetings, etc., that regularly review our finances and make amendments during the year as revenues increase or decrease, are open to the public. We are exceptionally good stewards of our monies with a majority of our budget going towards strategic and well-researched direct and indirect marketing endeavors.
Ensuring that the Golden Heart City is successful in the years to come as a first-class visitor destination that brings in people from around the world, thus contributing to our year-round economy and enhancing the entire community, can only happen with a partnership between the marketing organization that brings those visitors and the government entity that reinvests bed tax funds into our efforts. We’re firmly committed to that partnership and hope that local government feels the same.