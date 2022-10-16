 Skip to main content
Community Perspective

Expecting teachers to carry all the weight of the district’s deficit is dangerous

I have lived my entire life in North Pole. My great-grandfather came to Alaska in 1901. He chased gold to Skagway and eventually ran Buzby’s Dairy on Ladd Field, what is currently Fort Wainwright. My grandfather worked the farm, then drove freight for the Ed. S. Orr Company from Fairbanks to Valdez on a horse-drawn sled, with only his dog and shotgun for protection. He was a wagoner in World War I, and later had a sawmill, a trapline and eventually a truck garden. My mom was born here, in the territory of Alaska.

She and her twin brother, Ron, went to the University of Alaska Fairbanks and got teaching licenses. Mom taught elementary; Ron taught high school. I grew up watching their careers.

Teacher Mary McFetridge comes from a long line of Alaskans. She and her dogs live on a piece of Jay and Isabel Buzby’s original homestead in North Pole.

