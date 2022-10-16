Expecting teachers to carry all the weight of the district’s deficit is dangerous

I have lived my entire life in North Pole. My great-grandfather came to Alaska in 1901. He chased gold to Skagway and eventually ran Buzby’s Dairy on Ladd Field, what is currently Fort Wainwright. My grandfather worked the farm, then drove freight for the Ed. S. Orr Company from Fairbanks to Valdez on a horse-drawn sled, with only his dog and shotgun for protection. He was a wagoner in World War I, and later had a sawmill, a trapline and eventually a truck garden. My mom was born here, in the territory of Alaska.
She and her twin brother, Ron, went to the University of Alaska Fairbanks and got teaching licenses. Mom taught elementary; Ron taught high school. I grew up watching their careers.
Mom loved teaching. She loved the curiosity and compassion in children. Any day where the laughter from her room could be heard down the hall was a win.
Mom’s 37-year career came with expertise that she rarely turned into advice. When I started teaching, she only offered two things: “Be kind to the custodians and secretaries — they run the schools and they work hard.” The second was, “Kids come to you with everything they have. If they had any more, they’d bring it. Whatever they show up with is enough. You plus them, that’s enough.”
Mom never spoke much about the politics of teaching. I understand why. They are the worst part of the job. I remember her being hurt when some dolt joked, “You get paid for teaching kindergarten? All you do is play!” Mom’s “hurt” manifested in her explaining about brain studies and child development. My hurt manifests differently.
In any interaction, I seek the plainest words, the most direct path to the point. When I’m hurt, even more so.
I’m hurt today. The Community Perspective article from School District Chief Karen Melin, “Balancing the needs of teachers and staff with the school district’s budget realities,” was frustrating to read. Despite the title, there was no balance seeking. It read as though Melin expects teachers to carry all the weight of the district’s deficit. Melin said that if teachers received 5% raises, the district would be forced to cut staff, grow classes, and close buildings, but no portion of her article spoke to financial realities facing teachers.
Inflation is at least 7%, I think we can agree. Negotiating works toward a middle ground. The middle of 7 is not 0.
I cannot be scared by the threat of bigger classes, fewer colleagues or closed buildings. I already have only one class under 30. Eventually the fire code will provide a cap for my classes where the district will not. We’ve already had positions go unfilled for entire school years because no one applied. Students are already stuffed in over-crowded classrooms, taught by a series of long-term subs when we can find them. This entire system is in crisis. The district has a dwindling workforce whom they say they can’t provide with cost-of-living increases, and the chief felt her best move was to take to the News-Miner messaging that teachers need to accept more work (larger classes) for less money (paycheck vs. inflation) or expect deeper cuts? It is surprising to me that anyone chooses to become a teacher in 2022.
In my mom’s day, teaching jobs were sought after. People would sub for years, waiting to get in. We had the best teachers: Tobin, McHenry, Oehring, Kinn, Doyle, Anderson, Ahiers, Sworts, Warnke, Aune, Bungart, Ensign, Holt, Chagnon, Julig, Wade, Higdon, Sheehan, Fantazzi, Niebhur, Whittingham, Dolan, Packee. We’ve taken that sought-after career and turned it into one with stagnant wages, no guaranteed retirement, and continually rising health care costs. Of course, we have turmoil.
From my side of the desk, an impasse is indeed a bad thing. I reacted with sadness and frustration to the district walking out (literally) of negotiations. As did every teacher I know.
I’m not trying to get political here; just trying to pay my mortgage and heat my house. I believe a cost of living raise is only fair.
If the district continues to push teachers into a corner and we wind up in the first strike this district has ever seen, I’ll survive. I’m from Buzby’s kin, Jay Buzby’s grandkid, and Robyn McFetridge’s only daughter. I’ll do what I need to. I remember how to wash dishes, serve coffee, sell trinkets to tourists. I’ll be OK. And maybe the district will too? Maybe they’ve figured out how to offer education by themselves. I just don’t think education works without teachers.
Teacher Mary McFetridge comes from a long line of Alaskans. She and her dogs live on a piece of Jay and Isabel Buzby’s original homestead in North Pole.