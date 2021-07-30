Ester Dome mine proposal: An imprudent decision

If you haven’t heard yet, there’s a large-scale mining operation being proposed in the heart of the Goldstream Valley community. The proposed activities would affect a large chunk of land on Ester Dome, and another along the middle half of Murphy Dome Road, including a few smaller, more remote selections scattered across the valley between. There are other mine sites being considered north of Fox and on Cleary Summit on Mental Health Trust lands. In addition, initial exploration and development could very likely lead to expansion beyond these proposed sites.
The Ester Dome mine has the potential to be larger than the one at Fort Knox. Very recently, Dermot Cole sleuthed out an interview with Greg Biescher, the president of Millrock, the Canadian firm that is currently bankrolling the development/exploration phase of this project. Biescher said of the area being explored on Ester Dome: “It’s a good high-grade vein deposit with a decent chance for expanding well beyond the known resource.” The excitement of discovery and the potential for getting filthy rich is palpable in his statements.
The only effort made to inform the public of this potentially devastating plan, in the midst of a peaceful, wilderness-loving community, was a single fine-print legal ad buried in the classified section of the News-Miner. This feeble attempt at “giving notice” is evidence enough that both the trust and the state have little interest in community input and would have been more than happy with that outcome.
Regardless of how Alaskans feel about this mine it seems we could all agree that there is much room for improvement in terms of the requirements of MHT to be more open in its future plans for developing lands that will affect nearby communities. The MHT board of trustees, (i.e. the decision makers, one of whom is a former Fairbanks borough mayor by the way), is appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Legislature. Ultimately then, the consequences of their decisions on Alaska communities, like Ester, Fox and Goldstream, come back on those elected officials. Let’s all remember this when it comes time to vote.
The MHT comment period on the Ester mine closes at 4:30 p.m. today. In order to be eligible to make any future objection to this development you must submit a written comment by the deadline. In order for comments to be valid for consideration by the Trust, they must make the case that either:
• This decision is not in the interest of trust beneficiaries (any Alaskan with potential for mental illness or substance abuse issues).
• Or because this decision is inconsistent with trust management principles set out in 11 AAC 99.020 (Google it).
One of the operating principles in MHT’s code is to “manage the trust land prudently,” (see C.5 in the code). I don’t think the trustees know what that word means so I’ll define it for them. Prudence is simply “showing care or thought about the future.” I am a father to two young children and I do care very much about their future. I feed them food grown from the dirt beneath their feet — dirt that would be contaminated by this mine. I give them water to drink that would be threatened by mine run-off and spills that would leach into our groundwater. They breathe air that would be filled with toxic dust particles from blasting and ripping Ester Dome hard-rock.
As a man who hopes to grow old on my own land, and to live in peace and health until my time comes here in the bottom of this valley that is shadowed by Ester Dome, a mine in the heart of my community does not seem like a prudent use of MHT land. In fact, one can’t help wondering if the Trust’s goal isn’t to create more beneficiaries in the course of some of their more imprudent development projects.
Please, help us with this fight. Submit a comment to mhtlo@alaska.gov by 4:30 p.m. today. Use the above talking points to make a stronger case. Even if you don’t live near the proposed mines, like my family does, your comments are still valid and valuable. Our community is at stake now, but yours could be next. Let’s come together to save the people, land and animals of Ester Dome, Goldstream, Fox and Cleary Summit from the tragic damages they will face if this project is approved.
Tyler Selden is a wilderness trapper who lives in the Goldstream Valley with his family.