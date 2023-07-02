 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Equality in school sports: Bridging the recognition gap

In the world of school sports, not all teams receive the same applause.

While popular sports such as football steal the spotlight with their wins and exciting plays, other sports often go unnoticed. Athletes in these lesser-known sports work just as hard, pouring their time and effort into their craft. It is unfair that their accomplishments do not receive the recognition they deserve. This raises important questions regarding fairness and inclusivity in sports culture. It is time to pay attention to this imbalance and acknowledge the hidden talents and unsung heroes who strive for excellence in sports that often fade into the background.

Lehansa Fernando is a junior at Lathrop High School.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.