Enough talk of a fiscal plan. Alaska needs fiscal action.

The House Majority is the biggest roadblock to long-term fiscal stability for Alaska. Leadership will not bring bills to the floor that would address our state’s massive and growing structural deficit that threatens funding for roads, schools, public safety, and Permanent Fund dividends. Additional revenues are an essential element to fixing that structural deficit, and it’s time for the House Majority to put aside the rhetoric and act.

More than 40 years ago, the state of Alaska bound itself to oil as our primary revenue source. Relying almost entirely on oil revenues to pay the bills backfired in 2015 when oil revenues fell by $3 billion (almost a 90% drop in one year). Since then, we’ve cut state services by over $1 billion. These big cuts are why our schools are closing, our roads went unplowed, and we have an awful backlog in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Even after we made the difficult shift in 2018 to sustainable spending of Permanent Fund earnings to help pay for conventional state services as well as PFDs, our total revenues have been inadequate. Services have been reduced to only mission-critical: Further cuts are the same as shutting off life support on the space station.

Cliff Groh is a first-term state representative from House District 18, which contains Government Hill, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, and parts of North Muldoon, downtown Anchorage, Fairview and Mountain View. He is a member of the House Ways and Means Committee and has worked on Alaska fiscal issues over four decades. He was the primary legislative staff member who worked to create the Permanent Fund dividend.

