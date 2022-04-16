Earth Day is a celebration of our children's tomorrow

Spring has arrived in Interior Alaska. Days are growing longer, and sunshine lingers well into the evening hours. Temperatures are rising and the winter’s heavy snowpack is beginning to melt. Birds are arriving from faraway places. Frogs are springing back to life and soon the landscape will turn green.
As we gain inspiration from life emerging from the frozen land, it is an appropriate time to be thankful for the dramatic landscapes, abundant wildlife and wild land that characterize our state. Alaska is fortunate to have millions of acres of land in a protective status, wildlife populations that are native and truly wild, and spectacular and diverse landscapes.
Not all of the states are as fortunate as Alaska. The American conservation movement grew out of the tremendous destruction of wildlife and wilderness during the late 1800s. While the United States developed into a great industrial society, it came with a high price. For example, American bison (commonly called buffalo) are estimated to have numbered around 60 million when the first Europeans saw them. Habitat loss and shooting brought these animals to the brink of extinction, along with the Indigenous people whose life and culture depended on them. A series of conservation laws and regulations saved bison and other animals from extinction.
During the post-WWII period, widespread use of DDT to control insect populations occurred before there was adequate data documenting the effects on the ecosystem, including human health. Other chemicals were used with a similar lack of understanding of their impacts. In 1962 a brilliant and committed marine biologist and author named Rachel Carson wrote “Silent Spring,” a book that transformed the way Americans viewed our relationship with the Earth. Ideas expressed in her book provided key foundations for the modern environmental movement and led to the banning of DDT in the U.S.
Before the 1960s there were few laws to regulate pollution. This was a time when polluted rivers caught fire, smog choked many cities and pollution went unchecked into the air, land and water. By April 22, 1970, a national groundswell brought us the first Earth Day and a framework of laws that safeguard our environment. Ever since that time, Earth Day has been celebrated.
A recent document, written by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, builds on previous warnings by this international group of esteemed scientists. We are in a climate/environmental crisis. We must act urgently. We are experiencing declining species diversity, threats to human food production, dangerous fires, droughts, extreme storms with floods and so on. These impacts will worsen with every fraction of a degree of warming until humanity stops using fossil fuels.
The transition away from fossil fuels is happening. Use of renewable energy is on the rise and there is a growing chorus in support of taking further action. We owe it to ourselves and to future generations to increase our response.
The Interior Alaska Land Trust is a Fairbanks-based nonprofit that works with private landowners to conserve land. Established in 1995, The Land Trust protects open space, trails, and wildlife habitat for the benefit of the community and future generations. The Land Trust has protected almost 3,000 acres including lands that complement the Goldstream Public Use Area.
You can learn more about the Land Trust and other organizations that promote recycling, advocate for Creamers Field Refuge and so on.
To celebrate Earth Day a local committee has organized a series of family-friendly events. The theme is “Our Children’s Tomorrow.” You can find out about these activities by accessing bit.ly/FBXearthday or by calling Susan Grace at 907-479-0780.
There is a tremendous amount of excitement this time of year. My wife always particularly and enthusiastically points out to me the return of the cranes. There will be opportunities for guided birdwatching on Saturday, April 23, at the Land Trust Peat Ponds at the intersection of Sheep Creek Road and Murphy Dome Road from 9-10:30 a.m. and from noon until 4 p.m. at Creamer’s Field.
Take a break from birdwatching to check out the Earth Day Parade at Pioneer Park starting at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome to join the parade — just show up at 10:30 a.m. in a costume inspired by nature. My challenge is for someone to dress as a porcupine!
We hope you join us for the celebration of Earth Day.