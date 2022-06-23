Don't let elite profiteers stop the Ambler Road

It continually confounds us that people who have lived, worked and recreated in rural Alaska, who are enthusiastic about its unrivaled beauty and wildness, try to stop every other utilization of our state for the tourist or hunter who pays astonishing fees to monopoly loving guides and lodge owners. The greedy hoard the resources while others in need go homeless.
Imagine not being able to take your family to enjoy the vast beauty of our National Parks, like Yellowstone, the Grand Tetons or Glacier National Park — places that are only accessible because roads allow you to drive there.
A road doesn’t guarantee economic success, but it does enable mom-and-pop businesses to exist. Importantly, although the Ambler Access Project will be a private road, it will lower the cost of living because supplies can be brought to remote communities more affordably than by expensive and seasonal air or water freight.
The Ambler Access Project is a 211-mile road guaranteed by the 1980 Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act signed by Jimmy Carter. Only 51 miles will cross federal property, the rest crosses state and ANCSA corporation lands. At the end of the road and situated on state- and privately-owned land is a vast copper-zinc mineral belt loaded with critical and strategic minerals, metals and rare earths essential to the nation’s transition to a green economy and our national security. The project and mines expect to provide more than 4,800 total jobs, supporting Alaska families. This year, Minto Development Corporation (MDC) was contracted to send Alaska Native crew members into the field to support the project planning. To avoid any confusion or misunderstanding, this pre-construction work does not involve soil disturbance, tree clearing or other alterations to the land.
However, the feds have stopped the data collection and surveying on land that the government does not even own — the data collection efforts were slated for state and private land, including lands owned by ANCSA Corporations.
MDC was engaged by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) to provide services and labor in support of AIDEA’s 2022 Ambler Access Project Field Work Season. This work, to be performed by people who have long called these lands home, would have employed dozens of individuals in high-paying jobs, plus administrative staff, providing significant direct revenues. Instead, our people are likely to lose over 1,020 work days this season. By not going out when expected, several of the remaining crew members have been displaced from their housing and are homeless while waiting in hopes of being mobilized.
MDC believes Alaska Natives should have access to real economic opportunities near their communities, and not be forced to relocate away from their ancestral homes to Fairbanks or elsewhere to seek employment to support their families. We value the health and wellbeing of our natural environment — and our people, including their economic well-being. MDC would not work to support a project it felt would damage our people’s environment.
To the contrary, allowing this limited, nonground disturbing, pre-construction work would have caused no damage to the land and would have helped us to better identify cultural and historic sites, and would have meant better engineering and planning for the project, further minimizing potential environmental impacts. Importantly, it would have meant jobs.
The Amber Access Road should be built. Start the prep work now. For indigenous Alaskans, the need for a job is real — the loss is devastating. Do not let elitists who want only to profit themselves or outside activists and advocacy groups — who understand neither our lands, nor our people — drive this issue.