Doing the bare minimum in our schools fails students

In a recent article published by The Midnight Sun entitled, “Weeks from restarting, schools across Alaska are struggling to find teachers,” Karen Melin gave her outlook for the coming school year.

“In Fairbanks, North Star Borough School District Chief School Administrator Karen Melin said she’s not worried about filling the 70 vacant teacher positions,” the article read. “’I’m not worried because I’m pretty convinced we’re not going to be able to fill them at this point. This is our current reality. We’re going to start the school year short of positions,’ Melin said. “‘So, how do we successfully deliver an excellent education to our students given our current reality?’”

Rachel Read is a parent and lives in Fairbanks.

