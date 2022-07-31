Doing the bare minimum in our schools fails students

In a recent article published by The Midnight Sun entitled, “Weeks from restarting, schools across Alaska are struggling to find teachers,” Karen Melin gave her outlook for the coming school year.
“In Fairbanks, North Star Borough School District Chief School Administrator Karen Melin said she’s not worried about filling the 70 vacant teacher positions,” the article read. “’I’m not worried because I’m pretty convinced we’re not going to be able to fill them at this point. This is our current reality. We’re going to start the school year short of positions,’ Melin said. “‘So, how do we successfully deliver an excellent education to our students given our current reality?’”
Melin said the teacher shortage is a symptom of a larger problem: “‘The greater problem is the way that we do public education. We’re not able to sustain ourselves as a public education system. So what does that mean for what we have to do different? That to me is the bigger question,’” she said. “Yes, we will always need to have teachers. But I think fundamentally, the occupation has shifted, and so fundamentally, as a larger system, we need to think about how we shift with it.’”
After pondering this as a mother of a special education child, I can’t help but ask myself when are you going to start getting worried?
Come the start of the school year, if the district still has 70 vacant positions (that they are tracking — who’s to say there won’t be more?), whether it is teacher, teacher’s aide, support staff, front office staff, or others, these children are going to suffer. Children with individualized education plans, behavior intervention plans or written school support plans who are placed into the least restrictive environment are not going to be able to get the help they need. Legally, if these plans are not followed, the district could potentially face legal trouble.
The district has said, “We will take care of them because we have to.” How can they guarantee this when they’re short 70 staff? The idea the district has of “Let’s wait and see how it plays out and hope for the best” — while in some situations can be OK as some kids can adapt — does not work for everyone. Furthermore, if these students do start to sink and the schools are understaffed, which teacher or personnel is going to notice the child struggling and attend to them? How are teachers going to give every child the utmost attention if the rooms are overcrowded?
The district’s attitude to these questions appears to be simple: We are going to do the bare minimum required by law, which as a parent doesn’t cut it.
Melin wants to “shift” with the change and yet it’s still all a brainstorming idea for the district. Why wasn’t this situation considered prior to shutting down three schools in the spring? Did anyone ever bring up the fact that laying off so many people would come back to cause problems? Did anyone ever think that teachers wouldn’t want to work for the district after that?
The situation at hand is alarming, and the same questions keep arising: What is going to happen to these children — our future employees — when they do not have the knowledge because nobody is there to push them to succeed? What happened to the days where our children were challenged academically? What happened to the days where teachers had the time to give to every child?
The answer is simple: the district and school board happened. If the district is allowed to do the bare minimum required by law and turn schools into a daycare center where kids are sent to socialize and do the least in class, what hope do we have for the future? We need the public to get more involved with what is happening in our schools and to vote in October for board members who are willing to help bring back life into our schools.
Rachel Read is a parent and lives in Fairbanks.