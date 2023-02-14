Do the math on Kinross Manh Choh

Do you like taking chances? Enter the Manh Choh Road Lottery. This is a road lottery you do not want to win.
By ‘winning’ I actually mean losing by being involved in a traffic accident that involves injuries or fatalities with Kinross Manh Choh heavy ore hauling trucks.
So what are the odds in this lottery?
It’s easy to figure the odds. Just use 3rd grade multiplication. First, multiply the number of ore hauling trucks that Kinross Manh Choh says it will operate daily (60 trucks), times the round trip distance between the gold mines in Tok and Fairbanks (480 miles). That’s 28,800 trucking miles every day.
Next, multiply daily trucking miles by 365 days and the result is Kinross Manh Choh heavy ore trucks will be rolling 10.5 million miles per year between Tok and Fairbanks on the Richardson Highway. That’s 52 million miles over the five predicted lifespan of the mine. That’s a lot of highway driving.
What’s your risk driving the Richardson Highway in the next five years? The U.S. Department of Transportation knows. The U.S. DOT reports annual fatalities and injuries on our nation’s highways. https://cdan.dot.gov/
Crash data is published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Accident rates are based on every 100 million road miles driven. In 2020, there were 1.3 fatalities and 79 injuries per 100 million road miles.
National crash injury and fatality statistics are similar to Alaska stats. There is also data on large truck crashes, and sixty eight percent of people killed in large-truck crashes in 2020 were occupants of other vehicles. I didn’t find any data on seasonal differences, but it seems logical that our longer winter driving season will contribute to more accidents than the national average. See https://crashstats.nhtsa.dot.gov/Api/Public/ViewPublication/813110
Why will driving the Richardson Highway be like a Kinross Manh Choh Road Lottery? Using U.S. DOT crash statistics, Alaskans could see 40 vehicle injuries and possibly one fatality MORE THAN the current accident count. Do these odds make you feel safe?
On the horizon, other gold mines near Tok, Alaska could add even more heavy ore trucks on the highway to Fairbanks.
An additional 52 million ore truck miles will effectively turn the Richardson Highway into a haul road, and will increase fatalities and injuries on the Richardson Highway.
Losing the Nenana Tripod lottery or the Mega Millions lottery will just decrease your wallet. Losing the Kinross Manh Choh Road Lottery could cost your life.
I don’t oppose gold mining. But for our common highway safety, I oppose the Kinross Manh Choh Road Lottery.