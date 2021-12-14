'Diversity shaming' of game board is business as usual

Mark Richards’s Nov. 28 opinion “diversity shaming” the Alaska Board of Game to promote the Resident Hunters of Alaska’s (RHAK’s) special interest rang a familiar note. During the decades I’ve been involved with wildlife management, the Board of Game has made mistakes. Most have involved making special regulations for special interests. RHAK owes its existence to one of those mistakes. That mistake was a “fairness” restriction on aircraft-use in sheep hunting. Several affluent airplane owners organized RHAK to oppose that restriction. They failed, and the Board created a feel-good regulation to satisfy the complaining special interest. RHAK still exists, but has yet to seek repeal of that regulation, focusing instead on creating more special interest regulations it argues will benefit its members.
I’m a long-term resident. I think I’m like most sheep hunters when I say we’ve never loved sharing sheep hunting areas with anybody. We get doubly cranky when we think another hunter in “our area” enjoys an advantage we don’t. Consequently we don’t like seeing guided nonresidents. Still, we residents have our Alaska residence advantages (that RHAK never mentions), and guided nonresidents have theirs.
I’ll probably always harbor my built-in resident biases, but my rational side argues it benefits Alaska to host nonresidents. They pay management’s bills. We residents don’t. Where Alaska has the resources to support nonresidents (I argue we still do with full-curl rams), I think it good manners (not to mention good business) to accommodate nonresident hunters.
I’m OK when special interests don’t prevail with the Board of Game. After watching special interests operate before the Board for 50 years, I’m gratified when the Board follows the policy in Article VIII Sec. 1 of the Alaska Constitution. That policy is to, “ ... encourage .... development of its resources by making them available for maximum use consistent with the public interest.”
The challenge is identifying the public interest. It’s not easy. Special interests typically try to convince the Board their special interest is the public interest. Sometimes it works (like with the aircraft-use ban that spawned RHAK). Sometimes it doesn’t (like the off-again-on-again Denali wolf buffer zone). That’s because, the Board must carefully t evaluate each proposal for consistency “with the public interest.”
Today, the Board’s job is harder because Alaska isn’t as “big” as it used to be. Traditional state-managed lands decreased 120 million acres with the Alaska National Interest Lands Act. That followed transfer of 44 million acres into private Native corporation ownership via the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. Additionally, the subsistence priority has complicated management. When Alaska was “larger” (and wildlife management simpler), it didn’t compromise the general public interest all that much if the Board carved off a little piece here or there to satisfy a special interest. Now it does.
RHAK used the common tactic, board-shaming, to claim its special interest is actually the public’s general interest. This approach was pioneered by RHAK’s most relevant anti-use opposition, The Alaska Wildlife Alliance. When the Alliance’s wolf-protection agenda failed, it claimed the Board lacked diversity. Subsequently it demanded a special Board seat for the Alliance’s special interest by shaming the governor, legislation, department and Board. Effective shaming requires overstating arguments.
Mark was expansive when he said the Board of Game “ ... controls all aspects of wildlife management ... ” It doesn’t. The Board is specifically banned, by law, from some aspects of wildlife management. The state’s primary wildlife manager is the commissioner of Fish and Game. He/she operates through the Department of Fish and Game, which should follow state policy.
Doubling down on diversity, RHAK alleged the Board of Game is “completely dominated by commercial hunting interests.” Following the Board-shaming recipe, RHAK blamed the governor for appointing “ ... four big game guides and one retired guide ... ” and pilloried the Legislature for confirming those appointments. Incidentally, RHAK referenced an ongoing lawsuit and an upcoming anti-guiding proposal for sheep it hopes to convince us are in the public interest. That’s how the game is played.
RHAK arose after the Board granted a special interest (those who thought it unfair that everyone didn’t hunt sheep the same) by throwing that interest a “bone,” banning specific aircraft use. Aircraft users formed RHAK to oppose that special interest regulation. This began as simple special interest politics, that have morphed into “tilting the playing field” while pretending to “level it.” The beat goes on.