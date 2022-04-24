Discovering our humanity in the reality of war

As a war rages in Europe between Ukraine and Russia, we condemn Russia and champion democracy and liberty. These are wonderful ideals, but how many people on either side of the war can really cry for liberty or patriotism when their child was just killed? Suddenly, (those ideals) they seem fickle and thin in the pain of loss.
Maybe if we take a step back, we realize the Russia-Ukraine war goes deeper than democracy and Putin’s maniacal greed.
In Ukraine, bombed towns and burning buildings reflect broken people. In Russia, those who protest the war are fired, arrested, tortured and silenced. Perhaps the Russia-Ukraine War is revealing vulnerability and hurt, and in the end, any war demands blood and suffering for the people on both sides.
In a world where politics, culture and so much more separate us into “Americans” and “Russians,” we forget that people have fundamental similarities because we are all human. We are reminded of these similarities through things like New Years, when everyone across cultures stops to celebrate, united in joy. We are reminded through novels when we can relate to people from different walks of life, united in experience. Like a sharp dagger, war painfully reminds us that in the midst of all the disagreement in ideology and fight for power, one side is hurting as much as the other, united in suffering.
We envision soldiers as heroes fighting for the glorious cause of liberty. Wilfred Owen, an English poet and soldier killed in World War I, did not describe himself and his fellow soldiers as such in his poem “Dulce et Decorum Est.” He ends with the sobering words, “My friend, you would not tell with such high zest / To children ardent for some desperate glory, / The old lie: Dulce et decorum est / Pro patria mori.” To Owen, it was not sweet nor fitting to die for one’s country after he just witnessed the horrifying death of a soldier. Rights, liberties, heroic causes — none of them are mentioned in his poem. Rather, Owen gets down to the core cruelty of war, where in the end, it’s not a matter of who wins or loses; it’s a matter of who lives and who dies for the people engaged in battle.
Naturally, it’s a terrible thing to call something as horrible as war a unifying power. From the sideline it is easy to see war as two sides bickering or one nation attacking another for power and glory. It is hard to see what war does to soldiers and civilians — their lives, their outlook on life and their futures — because that goes beyond the external happenings of rolling tanks and yelling generals. War reaches down to the deepest parts of humanity, wrenching out the hidden hatred and buried fear. Regardless of which side one is on, Soldiers on both share much more than they realize in death, in hope, and in fear.
Soldiers realize that war is not glorious, and every day they fight is another day they hope not to die. Their loved ones fear for them too, but battling at the face of death every day is certainly an experience one cannot understand by reading the news. War unites soldiers of all nations because they “bore the brunt of war,” so, as former U.S. Marine James Laporta puts it, “What do my people know of ... war, of its blood spilled and treasure lost, of me?” We who have stayed on peaceful ground know nothing about it. But his fellow Marines who were in Afghanistan know. War unites on different levels; it joins soldiers who have fought and lived or those who died, as well as the world in a larger picture.
War spills blood, destroys treasures and forces young children to only see their families over Zoom, and in so doing, unites humanity in the worst and deepest way possible because it exposes our common fear and hope. Perhaps Anne Frank’s diary reveals what questions arise in us as Ukrainians and Russians fight for their lives, as we anxiously wait for news: “... why have I been chosen to live, while she’s probably going to die? What’s the difference between us?”
Nothing.