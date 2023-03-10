 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Democracy and fire service areas both need you to show up

If you are someone who voted last fall in favor of forming a fire service area in Two Rivers, it is time that you start paying attention to how that process is playing out.

You need to be aware that there is a small group of Two Rivers’ residents exercising their free speech rights to oppose the results of that election. They have been vocal in their opposition at several Borough Assembly meetings and are currently circulating and promoting a petition to abolish the newly formed fire service area. They are using the Pleasant Valley Community Center to hold meetings in support of their petition.

David Personius lives in Two Rivers.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.