Democracy and fire service areas both need you to show up

If you are someone who voted last fall in favor of forming a fire service area in Two Rivers, it is time that you start paying attention to how that process is playing out.
You need to be aware that there is a small group of Two Rivers’ residents exercising their free speech rights to oppose the results of that election. They have been vocal in their opposition at several Borough Assembly meetings and are currently circulating and promoting a petition to abolish the newly formed fire service area. They are using the Pleasant Valley Community Center to hold meetings in support of their petition.
Right now is when you need to pay attention if you were one of those who voted in favor of the FSA — or did not vote but are still in favor of a fire service area — that will improve public safety for all residents, including visitors who pass through our community on public highways.
The next important step in the process has already occurred and required citizen involvement. Two Rivers residents needed to express their wants, needs and desires in levels of service in the newly elected fire service area to the newly appointed commissioners of the Two Rivers FSA. The Board of Commissioners is made up of residents of Two Rivers. The chairman is Brett Johnson.
The first of three meetings of the Board of Commissioners to establish a budget for a level of service was held Monday night at Noel Wien Library. In attendance was the same small group that is trying to abolish the fire service area. Exercising their rights of free speech, about a dozen individuals spoke in opposition to any mill rate or tax increase for the Two Rivers Fire Service Area. Only one person showed up to speak in favor of the fire service area, and she was pummeled by the commissioners and heckled by individuals of the opposition. She was asked directly by the chair, Mr. Johnson, why no one in favor of the establishment of the fire service area showed up to support it.
There were two statements made that you need to understand.
The first was a general consensus from the opposition that they speak for Two Rivers when they told the commissioners that Two Rivers cannot afford any tax increase in support of a fire service area. The second was when Commission Chair Brett Johnson clearly stated that he was also not in favor of any increase in the mill rate and taxes going to the FSA.
The latter comment is clearly a bias and a conflict of interest as a commissioner and as chairman of the board. Commissioners were appointed to facilitate the establishment of a level of service budget for the FSA, not to express their opinion, and in this case, openly express their opposition to it.
The commissioners’ meeting concluded after Luke Butcher, emergency services director for the borough, introduced three proposed levels of service as a starting point for discussion.
After a short period of questions and discussion, a motion was made by one of the commissioners to adopt the least costly scenario of service labeled as “prevention” with a mill rate increase of 3.1. The motion passed 6 to 1 in favor at this first meeting of the newly appointed commissioners. At the conclusion of the vote, out of order comments again erupted from the opposition. The meeting ended when the chair could not control the group comments and quickly gaveled an adjournment to the meeting.
What the board heard Monday night was the loud voice of fewer than 1% of the residents involved in this issue. Democracy can be messy. The process is not perfect.
I’m not sure how all the residents of Two Rivers were supposed to know that a fire commissioner meeting was being held to start determining the service level. The voice of the majority that voted for this service was not there and needs to be heard. Otherwise, don’t be surprised when your taxes go up this year and what you get in exchange for fire service is the delivery of $800 worth of fire extinguishers and smoke alarms.
Please exercise your rights of free speech and come to the next meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Noel Wien Library and express support of what you voted for.
David Personius lives in Two Rivers.