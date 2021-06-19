Defaming us all for the actions of a few

Here we go again. What is it now? Critical Race Theory this time.
I know, I’m white, so therefore I’m evil. I researched my ancestry, and I’m British and German. My roots trace back to Pennsylvania and the Quakers. That’s my evil background.
Last year it was BLM and the troopers who were evil. Before that, anti-vaxxers were evil because of measles, which no one cares about anymore. I’m an anti-vaxxer so that’s two strikes against me. The Catholic Church has taken a beating as well, and let’s see, oh, and the common law folks are now evil because they don’t participate in the government DMV program manufactured a few decades ago.
The point of this is this: Do we not see what’s happening here? The pattern is clear to me.
In every situation and scenario, in every culture and race, and in every lifestyle, there are people who make good and bad choices and decisions, who make mistakes and who excel, and who are kind and merciful and selfish and cruel. What I see is groups of people who are angry for this reason or that. They are angry at a person or a group of people that did something wrong and have decided to lump them into a package that says “all” people in that line of work or who are of that race or that lifestyle are evil. The truth is only those specific people are the ones who did the cruel act or made the mistake.
I am white, I burn in the sun. I do not and have never, ever, ever been prejudiced against another race — yet I am lumped into the “evil white people” category for previous choices someone else made.
I have attended the Catholic Church many times though I am not Catholic. I have had nothing but wonderful experiences, got great advice, and found love and compassion. Yet many people resent the church because of the act of, again, specific people who did cruel things. BLM tried to burn up police in Seattle, but the troopers I see are at car accidents comforting hurting people, stopping a boyfriend from beating his girlfriend to death, or responding to a robbery. My dear, departed, elderly friend Bill was alive before DMVs and the world still kept spinning, yet common law people are treated like they are criminals when all they’re doing is working and surviving like everyone else.
I think these habits we have picked up of grouping entire races or organizations as evil is exactly what our enemy, the devil, wants us to do. Instead, why not just see people as individuals and react to specific situations as they come up and and react to how they effect us personally? If an organization is advocating murdering people or one race is in full agreement to kill everyone of another race, then I can see us judging and defending ourselves. I don’t think it’s right to lump entire groups of people together based on cruel acts performed by a few cruel people.
The Bible says to love our neighbor. It’s just that simple. Why not try it?
Pamela Samash lives in Nenana.