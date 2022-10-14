Dall sheep management is up for grabs — again

With the possible exception of wolves, Alaska’s Dall sheep evoke more passion than any game critter I know. This passion is less sensational than wolf partisans project because it is typically expressed through the public process at the Alaska Board of Game (the Board). In the past, this approach to influencing management has complicated Dall sheep management because of special interest influence on the Board.
At statehood Alaska developed a uniquely egalitarian system for making hunting regulations. It began with a public comment process to limit the arbitrary federal regulations of territorial days. This process gradually expanded to where today’s management authority (the Alaska Department of Fish and Game [ADF&G]) comments on many more management proposals than it submits to the board. Paradoxically, this growth of public involvement has flipped the roles of ADF&G and the special interests that seek advantage through regulatory board proposals. This juxtaposition invites the board to assume the department’s management function.
Once again, the board has directed ADF&G to present a special status report on Dall sheep. This virtual “informational meeting” is scheduled for Oct. 19.
Everybody who pays attention knows Dall sheep populations aren’t thriving. Populations are depressed because environmental resistance to population growth (which has two dominant influences, winter weather and predation) has increased. Bad winter weather has been unusually widespread for several years in a row. This means lamb production and recruitment have been low, and populations are generally down. There’s nothing managers can do about that. ADF&G has never been willing to reduce predation, primarily by wolves, coyotes and golden eagles on Dall sheep. So, what’s the appropriate response?
The typical reflexive reaction is to reduce hunting. This isn’t the answer. Except for mostly insignificant (to sheep) subsistence hunting, Alaska’s Dall sheep harvest has been limited to mature rams to protect Dall sheep breeding biology and young ram survival. Historically, ram-hunting intensity has been light so mature rams remain reasonably abundant in hunted populations. Ram harvests over the last 30-plus years have been measured at less than half the rams entering the mature ram age class each year. Ram harvests aren’t the problem.
Despite locally documented fluctuations in Dall sheep populations, success in ram hunting has averaged almost 30% for decades. This is astonishingly high for a big game animal. Part of the reason for this surprising stability has been self-regulation by hunters. When the public perception has been that sheep/rams are “down,” average hunters have simply stopped hunting. I expect this long-established trend to continue. If so, the appropriate management response would be to leave hunting opportunities as they are to see if hunters behave as they always have.
I don’t expect the special interests (which I think enjoy undue influence on the board) to see things this way. The prime players in this tug-of-war are the Resident Hunters of Alaska (RHAK) and the Alaska Professional Hunters Association (APHA). APHA is the backbone of the guiding industry, and the dominant source of management funding that comes to ADF&G. RHAK has an ongoing vendetta against the guiding industry.
I expect RHAK to argue for restrictive permit systems that limit nonresident hunters (nonresidents must have a guide). I also expect APHA to again argue for legislative establishment of exclusive guide areas presently precluded by the Alaska constitution. Neither will do anything to hasten Dall sheep population recovery.
The other power players in sheep management and hunting allocation via the board are the Wild Sheep Foundation (WSF) and the Alaska Safari Club (SCI). Both of these organizations traditionally focus on conservation funding. Can we expect them to preserve opportunity to hunt to maximize funding? All these players remain special interests, not necessarily evil, just special.
The blessing of special interests is that they call attention to conservation and keep ADF&G aware of specific public desires. That’s important. The curse is that these outfits often assume management’s role. That’s why they work through the Alaska Board of Game rather than Alaska’s defined manager, ADF&G. When past boards have extended their involvement beyond their statutory role (constitutional allocation of harvestable surplus), the results for sheep hunting have been, to put it kindly, counter-productive.
Past board intervention in management has occurred because a deferential department has been unsure of what to think about Dall sheep biology and its proper application to management. It would be nice if the board, the department and the special interests could get it right this time.
Wayne E. Heimer has been involved in Dall sheep management as a biologist/manager and special interest advocate for 50 years. For his detailed contemporary history, google Northern Wild Sheep and Goat Council Proceedings and click on page 49 of the year 2020. A more comprehensive (and human) history is at the printer.