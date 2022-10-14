 Skip to main content
Dall sheep management is up for grabs — again

With the possible exception of wolves, Alaska’s Dall sheep evoke more passion than any game critter I know. This passion is less sensational than wolf partisans project because it is typically expressed through the public process at the Alaska Board of Game (the Board). In the past, this approach to influencing management has complicated Dall sheep management because of special interest influence on the Board.

At statehood Alaska developed a uniquely egalitarian system for making hunting regulations. It began with a public comment process to limit the arbitrary federal regulations of territorial days. This process gradually expanded to where today’s management authority (the Alaska Department of Fish and Game [ADF&G]) comments on many more management proposals than it submits to the board. Paradoxically, this growth of public involvement has flipped the roles of ADF&G and the special interests that seek advantage through regulatory board proposals. This juxtaposition invites the board to assume the department’s management function.

Wayne E. Heimer has been involved in Dall sheep management as a biologist/manager and special interest advocate for 50 years. For his detailed contemporary history, google Northern Wild Sheep and Goat Council Proceedings and click on page 49 of the year 2020. A more comprehensive (and human) history is at the printer.

