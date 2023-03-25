Current salary can entice young legislators

I support a legislative pay raise, and I certainly wanted one when I was a legislator. But I feel compelled to counter the narrative I’ve been hearing lately that the current pay is not sufficient to entice legislators with a young family to come to Juneau.
As a legislator who had a young family, I find this untrue. The salary of $50K/year, although not great, is what a beginning teacher makes, and although it isn’t high, it isn’t low for a job that is only full-time 4 months per year.
The tax-free per diem of $300/day while in Juneau is much more than adequate. Many of us paid around $1500/month rent. Some had roommates, which made it lower; some rented bigger houses; some owned condos; and one even lived on a boat he owned.
Between restaurants, cooking at home, eating in the legislative lounge and the various dinners and receptions we attended, food totaled around another $1500/month.
Altogether, that leaves about $6K/month of untaxed income to send home making the salary closer to $80K/year. Again, not big money, but remember a legislator can also have an additional job during the interim.
Many of my colleagues owned their own businesses, gold mines or fishing boats that they worked at during the off season. Some had jobs, such as working for labor unions, law firms, native corps and yes, even oil companies.
I appreciate the desire to have young legislators working in Juneau and the perspective they bring, but we are a citizen legislature, and that means having a full spectrum. I find no problem with retired teachers, school principals, bankers, fisherman, laborers, nurses, professors, lawyers and others being in the legislature for they bring knowledge and experience that a younger legislator may not have.
It’s a great pathway for a young legislative staffer, who then becomes a legislator to represent their district, but it’s also great to have someone who’s taught in the schools for 30 years. If the pay is too high, we could become a full-time professional legislature like California and New York with career legislators who never want to leave. Is this what we want? I like the citizens in our legislature.
Adam Wool is a former legislator from District 5 in Fairbanks (2014-2022). The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the viewpoints or opinions of the News-Miner.