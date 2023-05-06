 Skip to main content
Crooked Creek’s untold story of Donlin Gold

As the tribal leaders of Crooked Creek, a small Kuskowkim River village dependent on the subsistence way of life, we pay close attention to any threats to our sovereignty, culture, traditional land and food security. We have seen the depletion of our traditional food sources. We know what it feels like when individuals in power say they are listening to Indigenous voices but ultimately ignore them.

Our village sits about 10 miles from the Donlin Gold Project on the outside of an oxbow bend in the Kuskokwim River. The project has been a good neighbor. Over decades of work, Donlin Gold has listened to us, helped us find solutions to community problems, and has always been present and open with us. We are the closest community to the project. That is why we were surprised to learn that three Tribes from down the Kuskokwim had filed a federal lawsuit in an attempt to ultimately stop Donlin Gold forever. Large projects always come with questions, concern and skepticism — and they should.

The Crooked Creek Tribal Council is comprised of Julia Zaukar, Elena Phillips, Pursilla Sakar, Dennis Thomas and Ronald Underwood.

