Could you show me the money?

With the recent events in the local city election, voters removed the “Cap within the Cap” with record-setting inflation, pushing the consumer price index to new highs with our current inflation rate. This made possible a cash windfall for the city; our elected officials are trying to decide where to get it from and what to do with this cash infusion.

What does this even mean?

Aaron Gibson is a former Fairbanks City Council member.

