Could you show me the money?

With the recent events in the local city election, voters removed the “Cap within the Cap” with record-setting inflation, pushing the consumer price index to new highs with our current inflation rate. This made possible a cash windfall for the city; our elected officials are trying to decide where to get it from and what to do with this cash infusion.
What does this even mean?
The additional revenue the city can collect under the tax cap (taxes and fees) this year is a little over $1.5 million more than last year. The city is looking to press the easy button on this increase and target the property owner at a toll of $1,587,280, which is a 9% increase. The city council can set the mill rate and could not collect the maximum this year; so, I wonder if that would happen.
Another interesting increase that property owners will see (specifically residential) is in the trash bill. First, the city’s service is top-notch for the customer: You can put out as many bags or other junk, and they usually take it all. Let’s look at the numbers. The increase is about 4.5% from $1,956,597 to $2,046,000; this only really applies to those with single family to four-plex homes as those with commercial properties use dumpster services.
Bottom line, even with the new $50,000 residential property tax exemption — homeowners should look for a slight property tax increase this year and be sure to budget for it, and in turn, we should see a mild rise in rent prices as well. Several more meetings will come, and we will see what happens. Still, the mayor’s proposed budget has about $2.5 million of new expenditures this year than last. The city is projecting a surplus of almost $1 million before the council digs into the budget.
“What if” there is another way?
During my time on the council, oftentimes the CFO developed these “What if” scenarios or projections. One possible idea where the city could look to increase revenues, instead of the property owner, is in the current sales taxes. Under the existing tax cap, the city collects the following taxes:
• Alcohol (2,500,000 FY23 Mayor Request)
• Tobacco (1,100,000 FY23 Mayor Request)
• Gasoline (500,000 FY23 Mayor Request)
These taxes could be changed to make up for some or all of the increases on the property owner. For now, let’s focus on the Tobacco Wholesale Tax, which is the lowest in the state at 5%: Mat-Su Borough has an approximate 35% to 55% wholesale tax on tobacco products which brings in about $8.5 million per year for the borough; Juneau has a $3 per pack tax on cigarettes and a 45% tax on other tobacco products (chew, dip, raw tobacco, and vape products with nicotine)
Additionally, changing the wholesale tobacco tax to 30% could generate a whopping $6.6 million, forcing the property tax rate down instead of up.
An increase in this sales tax is beneficial for many reasons; here are two:
• This is a participation tax; people can choose to pay it or not.
• Users of city services who are not city residents will pay more into the city funds instead of burdening city residents with all the costs.
Aaron Gibson is a former Fairbanks City Council member.