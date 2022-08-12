 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Congress must tackle infrastructure permitting reform

  • Comments
Pogo Mine

Joshua Borough/Courtesy Pogo Mine

Pogo Gold Mine — a large underground mine near Delta Junction — was recently purchased by Northern Star Resources, a mining company based out of Australia.

 Joshua Borough/Courtesy Pogo Mine

Inflation is wreaking havoc on America’s consumers, and the associated shortages and supply chain disruptions are driving prices ever-higher across the economy — especially in the energy sector. Among the most troubling roadblocks to alleviating this pain is America’s inability to efficiently permit new energy and infrastructure projects, including electricity transmission lines, pipelines, wind farms and even the mines that are the leading edge of our industrial base.

Hope springs eternal, however. As part of a side agreement to the Inflation Reduction Act — the Democrats’ health care and climate bill — lawmakers will soon consider a proposal to address America’s longstanding infrastructure permitting and litigation delays. There are plenty of policies that elicit partisan rancor in Washington; this should not be one of them.

Thomas J. Madison Jr. is an infrastructure consultant who has previously served as administrator of the U.S. Federal Highway Administration.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.