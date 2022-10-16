Community input paves the way for a safe and accessible future road network

The Fairbanks North Star Borough (FNSB) Community Planning Department heartily thanks all the community members who have contributed to the FNSB Comprehensive Roads Plan process. We have received over 1,000 comments since the public process began in early 2021.
More than 100 people and organizations have attended planning activities and events, including two open houses held in conjunction with the Comprehensive Trails Plan effort in May of this year.
Additionally, the Roads Plan Steering Committee, comprised of more than 20 volunteers with a range of technical and local knowledge, have met nine times to date to provide input on the draft polices and proposed corridors presented in the Public Review Draft of the plan.
This robust community involvement has helped us refine and develop a solid plan that strives to meet the needs of borough residents, businesses, and organizations into the future.
Now through Oct. 21, we are asking for your input on the Public Review Draft of the Comprehensive Roads Plan.
Community input has been vital in helping us develop this long-range plan for safer, better-connected roads. Parts of the plan have changed based on feedback from neighbors, landowners, recreational users, agencies, and emergency services. Some proposed roads have been removed from the plan and others have been revised based on comments and engineering studies.
This current comment period is the opportunity for residents to tell us — did we get it right? What parts of the plan do you support? What would you change? What did we miss? With your help we want to develop a road system that protects the health, safety, critical needs, and well-being of the community. We need to hear from you!
It is important to know that this plan does not allow the borough to acquire private property or force roads through private property. Corridors in the plan will only be dedicated on private property at the time owners subdivide their land. It doesn’t draw hard, fixed, unchangeable lines on a map — the plan can and will respond and adapt to future development changes. Finally, the plan will not be a barrier to development.
Instead, the plan is a tool to increase collaboration, communication, and teamwork between FNSB, residents and the developer community.
Your feedback is as important as ever in these final phases of the planning process. Now through Oct. 21, you can view and comment on the Public Review Draft at the project website at www.fnsbroadsplan.com. You can also reach out to Roads Plan contacts, Kellen Spillman, FNSB Community Planning Department, kellen.spillman@fnsb.gov, or Shelly Wade, Project Public Involvement Lead, shelly@agnewbeck.com. Your comments will help the project team and Roads Plan Steering Committee with final revisions before the plan goes before the FNSB Planning Commission, Platting Board, and Assembly as part of the adoption/public hearing process, still more opportunities for you to provide feedback.
Thank you to everyone who has taken part in this process. Please continue lending your voice to this important planning effort that will serve our community for years to come.
We look forward to hearing from you.
Kellen Spillman is the director of the FNSB Community Planning Department.