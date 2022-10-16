 Skip to main content
Community input paves the way for a safe and accessible future road network

The Fairbanks North Star Borough (FNSB) Community Planning Department heartily thanks all the community members who have contributed to the FNSB Comprehensive Roads Plan process. We have received over 1,000 comments since the public process began in early 2021.

More than 100 people and organizations have attended planning activities and events, including two open houses held in conjunction with the Comprehensive Trails Plan effort in May of this year.

Kellen Spillman is the director of the FNSB Community Planning Department.

