Communication, collaboration and a voice in the Legislature

My name is Van Lawrence, and I am running to serve as your next District 32 member of the House of Representatives.

This district is a diverse and key part of our community here in the Interior, with our service members on Fort Wainwright in the middle, and surrounded by Badger Road, Shannon Park, Hamilton Acres, Island Homes and Slater. For the last 44 years this side of Fairbanks has been my home. My daughter attended local schools, and I still live in the home she picked when we moved from Gilmore Trail into town. Today I share that home with my incredible wife Elaine, an Air Force Veteran who continues her commitment to community service by caring for our elders at the Pioneer Home. As I have door knocked, called and attended community events I have been humbled by the support of District 32 voters and inspired by their encouragement as I meet new friends and reconnect with old ones in all areas of our district.

Van Lawrence is a candidate for Alaska State House District 32, and a former member of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, the Alaska Public Offices Commission, and is immediate Past-President of Fairbanks Kiwanis.

