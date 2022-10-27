Communication, collaboration and a voice in the Legislature

My name is Van Lawrence, and I am running to serve as your next District 32 member of the House of Representatives.
This district is a diverse and key part of our community here in the Interior, with our service members on Fort Wainwright in the middle, and surrounded by Badger Road, Shannon Park, Hamilton Acres, Island Homes and Slater. For the last 44 years this side of Fairbanks has been my home. My daughter attended local schools, and I still live in the home she picked when we moved from Gilmore Trail into town. Today I share that home with my incredible wife Elaine, an Air Force Veteran who continues her commitment to community service by caring for our elders at the Pioneer Home. As I have door knocked, called and attended community events I have been humbled by the support of District 32 voters and inspired by their encouragement as I meet new friends and reconnect with old ones in all areas of our district.
I have over 40 years of experience serving our community and over 40 years of experience running a business. I want to provide our community with the benefits of my experience so that the Interior can thrive, grow and be a place where we can raise families and strengthen our business sector. My goals are directly related to that: affordable energy, education support, career training, food security, getting Alaska’s fair share of royalties from our natural resources, and protecting the Permanent Fund for generations to come. My years of service, so far, has given me a depth of knowledge about the ways these issues directly impact our communities, and a breadth of experience working across parties and ideologies to serve Alaskans and protect our way of life.
What I want for Alaska is simple — a place where our families and children can prosper, creating opportunity for all. We need a fiscal plan that creates balanced, sustainable, reliable budgets; supports for education that provide for pre-K through high school; a vocational and trade school programs and a strong university system that supports lifelong learners; economic diversification that looks to the Alaska we can be 50 years from now rather than replaying the same talking points the last 50 years.
As your representative I promise to faithfully represent you, to listen to your concerns, to advocate for your needs, to show up for work, every day, to work with all of my colleagues to represent the best interests of the Interior and of Alaska. We will have important matters to debate and vote on, matters affecting our district and state. I will undertake every effort to the benefits build consensus with other members of the Legislature to so that our district’s voice is heard and respected across Alaska.
As an attorney, a parent, a former assembly member, and a member of many community nonprofit organizations I have learned the importance of listening to people, and the importance of the nuance of the words one speaks. Communication and collaboration have been a touchstone of my way of life. These work habits are ones I will bring to Juneau when in the State House.
I am grateful for the blessings of my dedicated and diverse team who is supporting my campaign. The themes and strengths of our campaign is inspiring the people of House District 32, and I am very humbled and very encouraged by the stories I’ve heard. I can be reached at van@vanlawrence.org, and would love to hear stories from you.
I look forward to continuing to earn your vote and trust in the days ahead, and I will be honored to serve District 32 as your voice in the Alaska Legislature.
Van Lawrence is a candidate for Alaska State House District 32, and a former member of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, the Alaska Public Offices Commission, and is immediate Past-President of Fairbanks Kiwanis.