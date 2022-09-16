 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Collecting the history behind the Alaska Native Claims Act

Less than a year ago, Alaskans marked one of the most significant events in our history — the 50th anniversary of passage of the landmark Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA). After decades of fighting for their rights, the 1971 federal law set a new course for Alaska Natives, self-determination and positive economic development.

Today ANCSA fuels the state’s economy through Native regional and village corporations established under the act that enable Alaska Natives to both maintain traditional cultural ties to their land and participate in statewide economic development.

William Schneider is a professor emeritus at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and was director of the ANCSA Guide Project.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.