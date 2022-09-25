 Skip to main content
Cloud migration will strengthen and enhance state IT systems

The Last Frontier has entered a transformational time with several major initiatives to leap even farther forward into the Digital Frontier.

In addition to the excitement of the state’s coordinated efforts for delivery of world-class broadband, the Department of Administration’s Office of Information Technology has spent the last two years executing important and thoughtful preliminary work to move the vast majority of state servers and software applications out of local datacenters and into a cloud environment. By taking advantage of state-of-the-art facilities, this effort will provide increased security around our residents’ data, more resilience and better reliability, and rapidly modernize Alaska’s technical infrastructure.

Bill Smith is chief information officer of the Department of Administration’s Office of Information Technology.

