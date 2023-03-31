 Skip to main content
Clearing the air

I read with interest [Thursday’s] front-page article headline proclaiming that the “Legislature urges EPA to develop new woodstove program.”

We learn that House Joint Resolution 11, sponsored by Rep. Will Stapp (R-Fairbanks), asks the State of Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation to come up with “an economically and legally defensible implementation plan” to clean up the air in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.

Mike Musick lives in Ester. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the viewpoints or opinions of the News-Miner.

