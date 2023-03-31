Clearing the air

I read with interest [Thursday’s] front-page article headline proclaiming that the “Legislature urges EPA to develop new woodstove program.”
We learn that House Joint Resolution 11, sponsored by Rep. Will Stapp (R-Fairbanks), asks the State of Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation to come up with “an economically and legally defensible implementation plan” to clean up the air in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
We should all agree that this is an excellent recommendation. However, if all that comes from this is slightly better burning woodstoves, we will fall far short of our objective: clean air.
We have spent around $40 million on replacing woodstoves in the borough and are still nowhere close to complying with clean air standards.
I believe that the only way to really clean up our air is to quit burning carbon in our airshed. We need to stop burning coal, oil, natural gas and wood as soon as technically possible. We can replace most of our fossil fuel burners with electricity. Beneficial electrification is being implemented all across the world. We must efficiently electrify everything: light, heat, electric vehicles, industry, mining and, eventually, air travel. Efficiently burned woodstoves can play the role of backup to heat pumps when it gets way below zero. The same applies to keeping strategic carbon burners ready for backing up long and short duration batteries that are powered by wind, solar, small hydro and pumped hydro, geothermal and other proven sources of renewable energy.
A recent publication by NREL (National Renewable Energy Lab) identified five different scenarios for renewable energy to replace 80% of fossil fuel generated electrical energy by 2040 on behalf of Golden Valley Electric, which is looking for ways to decarbonize and diversify its fuel sources. Jon Winkler, NREL researcher, stated that if we want to be purely renewable we are going to have to heat our homes using heat pumps “ ... and heat pumps are the way to do that.”
The Cold Climate Housing Research Center is currently testing an air source heat pump reputed to work at 30 degrees below zero.
Related legislation to implement a statewide Renewable Energy Portfolio (RPS) has been introduced as SB 101 in the Senate and HB 121 in the House. Please urge your legislators to help us clean up our air and our water by codifying in law that a certain percentage should be attained by a certain date. Politics being what they are, we have no idea what will come out at the end.
My RPS road map to 100% clean renewable energy generation and distribution by 2060: 30% renewable energy by 2030, 60% renewable energy by 2040, 90% renewable energy by 2050, 100% by 2060. Independent power producers (IPP) are eager to install wind and solar farms to sell to GVEA low cost, clean, renewable energy at no additional costs to the co-op. The IPPs take almost all the risk if they don’t produce. The Inflation Reduction Act has hundreds of millions of dollars for cleaning up our air in Fairbanks and North Pole.
Let’s get busy winterizing homes and powering them with clean energy. Golden Valley Electric is the primary vehicle to clean up our air. Let’s do our part by installing solar panels on energy efficient winterized homes and businesses.
