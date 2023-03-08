 Skip to main content
Clean air for Fairbanks but at what cost?

The Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce wants clean air but the solutions the EPA is proposing are wrong. Adopting a shotgun approach to air quality with no regard to cost or the impact on the Fairbanks area economy is the wrong approach to cleaning the air in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. It will do more harm than good.

The proposed order published in the Federal Register on Jan. 10 outlines a serious of “best available control measures” to control particulate pollution (PM2.5) that would be costly. Yet, it is questionable whether these measures would meaningfully improve the air, which is a problem only on a limited number of cold winter days when temperature inversions block emissions from dissipating into the atmosphere.

Jeremy Johnson is president of the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce.

