Clean air for Fairbanks but at what cost?

The Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce wants clean air but the solutions the EPA is proposing are wrong. Adopting a shotgun approach to air quality with no regard to cost or the impact on the Fairbanks area economy is the wrong approach to cleaning the air in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. It will do more harm than good.
The proposed order published in the Federal Register on Jan. 10 outlines a serious of “best available control measures” to control particulate pollution (PM2.5) that would be costly. Yet, it is questionable whether these measures would meaningfully improve the air, which is a problem only on a limited number of cold winter days when temperature inversions block emissions from dissipating into the atmosphere.
Residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough live in the sub-arctic and pay more than twice the national average for heating their homes. Yet, the EPA is proposing ultra-low sulfur fuel, which was found in a 2019 study by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation to cost 34 cents more per gallon than traditional home heating oil. For a 2,000-square foot home in Fairbanks, ultra-low sulfur heating oil would increase energy costs by about $500 a year.
The primary contributor to PM2.5 is wood smoke. Data shows that when heating oil prices rise, so does particulate pollution in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. High home heating oil prices drive more people to use wood, which increases air pollution.
Between 2010 and 2011, heating oil spiked to $4 a gallon and remained at $4 until 2014. During that period, the 24-hour design value for PM2.5 in North Pole increased from 120 micrograms per cubic meter to 140 micrograms per cubic meter. Fuel oil prices spiked again in 2016 and the air quality data for the Hurst Road monitor in North Pole shows another PM2.5 increase.
In addition, ultra-low sulfur diesel has a higher affinity to water than traditional diesel. Water is known to be one of the main contributors to tank corrosion. Approximately 10,243 homes in the FNSB were built before the 1980s. Most homes in the borough are heated with oil, and switching to ultra-low sulfur fuel has the potential to create a new environmental problem — leaking tanks, which will impact businesses and residential homeowners equally. Tank corrosion has hit an all-time high for gasoline and diesel storage since 2007 when U.S. emissions mandates requiring ultra-low sulfur diesel in the transportation industry came into full effect.
Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel is not produced in Fairbanks. Requiring this expensive fuel will also drive up truck traffic into the city. It’s hard to imagine where all the extra trucks and drivers will come from.
The EPA has also rejected the State’s plan for managing the emissions from Fairbanks area power plants, suggesting that additional controls are needed. These additional control measures would be jaw-droppingly expensive. The costs to install them would be over $188 million and the annual costs to operate them would cost tens of million. All these costs would, of course, be borne by ratepayers and customers.
This proposed order by the EPA comes as the state of Alaska struggles to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. On an index of real GDP growth during Covid-19, Alaska was dead last. “By all measures presented here — employment growth, unemployment, GDP, and net migration — Alaska’s economy appears stuck in a rut relative to the rest of the U.S.,” reads a November 2022 report, “Alaska’s Economic Performance in National Context,” by the University of Alaska Center for Economic Development.
The use of natural gas in the Fairbanks North Star Borough is expanding after the federal response to the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted growth. As of mid-January 2023, the Interior Gas Utility had almost 200 applications for service line installation this summer. That’s four times as many applications as mid-January 2022.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough cannot afford expensive new air pollution controls that would potentially increase air pollution.
Jeremy Johnson is president of the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce.