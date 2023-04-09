 Skip to main content
City mayor’s bed tax ordinance jeopardizes the future of destination marketing

In December the Executive Committee of the Explore Fairbanks Board of Directors penned a community perspective outlining our concerns over an ordinance before the Fairbanks City Council to alter the bed tax formula to allocate more funds to the discretionary committee that awards grants to nonprofits.

We had no issue with the intent of the ordinance; we agreed that those entities should receive more funding but felt the formula to achieve that outcome was one in which both Explore Fairbanks and the City of Fairbanks — as the major recipients of the city’s bed tax revenues — should develop jointly. That partnership approach did not come to fruition, however, Explore Fairbanks understands the value of our nonprofits and agreed to a $100,000 budget reduction to go toward the discretionary funds. The understanding was that this would provide immediate help and that a more deliberate conversation with the city and other stakeholders regarding the 2003 ordinance could get started.

This piece is co-authored by the Explore Fairbanks Board of Directors Executive Committee, members include Board Chair Kathy Hedges (Northern Alaska Tour Company); Chair Elect Doug Toelle (Running Reindeer Ranch); Past Chair Kory Eberhardt (A Taste of Alaska Lodge); Treasurer Gina Kalloch (World Eskimo-Indian Olympics); and Secretary Elizabeth Griswold (Pike’s Waterfront Lodge).

