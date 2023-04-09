City mayor’s bed tax ordinance jeopardizes the future of destination marketing

In December the Executive Committee of the Explore Fairbanks Board of Directors penned a community perspective outlining our concerns over an ordinance before the Fairbanks City Council to alter the bed tax formula to allocate more funds to the discretionary committee that awards grants to nonprofits.
We had no issue with the intent of the ordinance; we agreed that those entities should receive more funding but felt the formula to achieve that outcome was one in which both Explore Fairbanks and the City of Fairbanks — as the major recipients of the city’s bed tax revenues — should develop jointly. That partnership approach did not come to fruition, however, Explore Fairbanks understands the value of our nonprofits and agreed to a $100,000 budget reduction to go toward the discretionary funds. The understanding was that this would provide immediate help and that a more deliberate conversation with the city and other stakeholders regarding the 2003 ordinance could get started.
Our invitation to the city to collaboratively develop on a revision was not accepted. We are now facing a new ordinance, proposed by Mayor David Pruhs, which is a monumental and dramatic overhaul of the 2003 bed tax ordinance which for years has provided Explore Fairbanks with a stable and consistent form of funding and has enabled successful marketing of our thriving and vibrant year-round visitor industry which is a proven and critical economic driver to the Golden Heart City. The ordinance removes Explore Fairbanks as being a named recipient of any bed tax funds, even though funding destination marketing efforts was the original intent of establishing a bed tax, going back to 1979 when the industry agreed to a self-imposed tax for that very purpose.
The ordinance instead gives the mayor the authority to determine the dollar amount Explore Fairbanks will receive (or not receive) and place it in their budget. It essentially treats Explore Fairbanks like a department of the city even though we are an independent organization. The ordinance’s wording is ambiguous as to how much the city could choose to keep itself for general services, thus eroding the original intent of the tax.
The success of that original ordinance cannot be denied when you take into consideration how much the industry has flourished over the years in areas such as job growth, small business development, wildly successful growth in the winter season, new international markets, hotel occupancy rates, meetings and conventions, and much more. None of these efforts happened overnight and required years of stable and consistent reinvestment of bed tax dollars to bring to fruition.
The language of the ordinance questionably posits that taxpayers have subsidized distributions with amounts that are in excess of the 1999 room rental income level of $2.23 million. This refers to a successful “Move Fairbanks Forward” campaign initiated by the visitor industry and supported by the City of Fairbanks. That proposition asked the voters of Fairbanks to approve an exemption of hotel/motel bed tax collections above the 1999 amount from the city tax cap. The intent of the voter-approved proposition was to be able to have a growing bed tax not interfere with the city’s ability to collect other taxes or having to make random cuts to city services. Most relevantly, this ensured that growing room rental revenues would be re-invested in the manner they were intended.
Mayor Pruhs has said that Explore Fairbanks refuses to offer an alternative to his ordinance. Unequivocally, we are stating now, as we have in the past, we are willing to discuss changes to the allocations, but we want it to be part of a broader and collaborative conversation. He has stated that this is all taking place because we refused to offer up a $100,000 reduction from our budget to the discretionary committee, yet we did indeed do just that. As stated previously, this was done with the intention that this would address current needs and allow time to work together on how to potentially revise the original ordinance. The mayor has also stated that Explore Fairbanks is the only entity that has benefited from bed tax revenue increases since 2003, yet the City of Fairbanks has also received a 125% increase in that same time.
In 2022 when then candidate David Pruhs was running for mayor, he replied to a visitor industry questionnaire when asked about the current bed tax ordinance, that “I will VETO any attempt to raise the bed tax or change the allocation the City of Fairbanks receives.” We sincerely hope that he will stand by his word and veto this ordinance if it were to pass council — and then joining us at the table to have productive dialogue to figure out a path forward.
This piece is co-authored by the Explore Fairbanks Board of Directors Executive Committee, members include Board Chair Kathy Hedges (Northern Alaska Tour Company); Chair Elect Doug Toelle (Running Reindeer Ranch); Past Chair Kory Eberhardt (A Taste of Alaska Lodge); Treasurer Gina Kalloch (World Eskimo-Indian Olympics); and Secretary Elizabeth Griswold (Pike’s Waterfront Lodge).