Christian nationalism is a threat to democracy

Most Americans reject theocracy — religious control of government — in Afghanistan or Iran.

In the United States, the threat to democracy is called Christian nationalism, but it is in fact neither Christian nor patriotic [a component of nationalism]. It is a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

Joe Paskvan is retired after almost 40 years as an attorney in private practice. He is a former state senator who served as chairman of the Senate Resources Committee. He lives in Fairbanks.

