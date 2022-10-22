 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Choose Chesbro and pick Peltola on Election Day

On Nov. 8, Alaskans will vote for candidates for two federal offices.

For U.S. Senate the best choice is Pat Chesbro. She has a distinguished career in education that includes teaching English and reading at Palmer High School. Her teaching expertise includes being the superintendent of the Mat-Su School District and serving as the first chair of the Department of Teaching and Learning at UAA. Chesbro believes in education as a cornerstone of democracy, an economic engine and a source of personal growth and enjoyment.

Andy Keller lives in Fairbanks.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.