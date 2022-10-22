Choose Chesbro and pick Peltola on Election Day

On Nov. 8, Alaskans will vote for candidates for two federal offices.
For U.S. Senate the best choice is Pat Chesbro. She has a distinguished career in education that includes teaching English and reading at Palmer High School. Her teaching expertise includes being the superintendent of the Mat-Su School District and serving as the first chair of the Department of Teaching and Learning at UAA. Chesbro believes in education as a cornerstone of democracy, an economic engine and a source of personal growth and enjoyment.
She believes in a women’s right to make her own decisions and that women are losing control over their reproductive health. “Our young women,” Chesbro said, “need assurance that that right will be theirs too. I’ll stand up and fight for the rights of women to get the medical care they need, including abortion.”
Chesbro is concerned about the violent tone in today’s political discourse. Her daughter was murdered by gun violence. She believes that appropriate gun safety measures can be instituted that do not threaten Alaskans’ hunting tradition. She wants to address mental health and suicide.
Income inequality is harming our country with 39% of the total U.S. wealth held by the richest one percent of households. Chesbro will work on lifting the incomes of the 99%. Millions of children live in poverty with little hope of ever increasing their financial status. She will work towards the eradication of child poverty. One aspect of this poverty is access to health care. Chesbro supports building on the successes of the Affordable Care Act to keep bringing down the costs of health care.
Chesbro understands the threat of climate change and will support our oil industry while we work to develop renewable energy resources. She wants to develop a sustainable economy and protect our clean air and water. One aspect of that is cleaning up old sites such as military and mining areas of their toxic waste.
Alaskans can create jobs and develop much needed ferries, airports, resilient energy grids, and broadband through the bipartisan Infrastructure Act. Chesbro will look for opportunities to leverage state and federal funding to create jobs with sustainable wages.
Please rank Pat Chesbro number one for the U.S. Senate.
Mary Peltola won the special U.S House election in August and is now running for a full two-year term.
Peltola is from Western Alaska and held positions with the Native Tribal Court and Bethel City Council. She is an advocate for the protection of salmon runs and she organized 118 Tribes and rural Alaskans to advocate for the protection of salmon in Western Alaska. When she was six years old, she began fishing commercially with her father. She has worked as a fishing captain and in the mining industry.
Peltola understands the importance of Alaska’s fishery resources for subsistence, sport, commercial and recreational needs. Salmon, in particular, are eaten by many wildlife species and are an important part of our tourism economy.
Peltola won a seat in the Alaska House at age 24 and served for ten years. As a lawmaker, she helped rebuild the Bush Caucus, which passed legislation and influenced budgets that improved lives in rural Alaska, under her tenure as Chair.
She is known for her kindness and ability to work with everyone. I have met her several times and was struck by her pleasant personality and sincere desire to serve Alaska. Even one of her opponents in the election described her as a “sweetheart.”
She worked with members from both political parties upon being seated in the House of Representatives to find out how to use the federal government to help Western Alaska after the recent severe storm.
Peltola hired the late Representative Don Young’s Chief of Staff to use his experience to help her work for the benefit of Alaska, including completing some of Young’s projects. A group of the late Representative’s staffers has endorsed Peltola. While she is a women and Alaska Native, she explained that she will advocate for all Alaskans.
Peltola is concerned about covering Alaskans’ basic needs. She wants to expand Medicare and include dental, vision and hearing. She believes that promoting renewable energy will help to drive down costs and provide for jobs in rural Alaska.
As a lifelong Alaskan, she said, “I am adamantly Pro-Jobs, Pro-Fish, Pro-Family and Pro-Choice.”
For the House of Representatives please rank Mary Peltola as your number one choice.
Andy Keller lives in Fairbanks.