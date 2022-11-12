Censoring student press is not the answer

Students deserve the right to not be censored. “Censorship destroys and consumes what is best in man: his reason and imagination,” said Richard Baer, professor emeritus of environmental ethics at Cornell University. Censoring students hinders their ability to learn. It causes students to have a narrow world view and prevents learning to think critically.
When students are censored, they may start censoring themselves in the world outside of school, that they need to worry about how others will view them. Restricting students does not stop complex issues from happening around them, and telling students they can’t speak on them is teaching them that what they have to say isn’t important, deflating their creativity. Instead of suppressing student speech, schools should encourage ideas, opinions, solutions, and education on topics that they would normally push to the side. For example, instead of telling students to not write about sex education in their school newspaper, invite them to do research on the topic, and come at the story in a mature, educational manner.
School is a place intended to promote learning, which would be much more difficult to achieve if we were not allowed to ask certain questions or make certain claims. According to John Bowen, a board member of the Scholastic Press Rights Commission for the Journalism Education Association, “beyond the implications for citizenship education, there are other solid pedagogical reasons for supporting student press freedom. Instilling in students a sense of responsibility and teaching them to make wise decisions requires giving them responsibility to act independently.”
Without the freedom to ask questions uncensored, students’ learning is narrowed to a specific point of view, failing to prepare them with the critical thinking skills to function within the world’s most diverse democracy. This becomes even more acute when it comes to student publications. Students have a right to make controversial claims that do not violate legal standards or school board policy, regardless of what feels more correct to their immediate culture or community. When student press rights are restricted due to a disagreement with administrative staff, the ones who suffer are the students.
According to Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District (1969, U.S.) it “can hardly be argued that either students or teachers shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.” The very value of the First Amendment is in its ability to bring together the largest cluster of diverse ideas and allow the most valuable to demonstrate themselves independently, but they are robbed of this opportunity if they are silenced. In Hazelwood School District, et al., Petitioners v. Cathy Kuhlmeier, the U.S. the Supreme Court stated in a 5-3 decision, “our Constitution is a living reality, not [just] parchment preserved under glass.” Sound educational outcomes come from student journalists being allowed to make content decisions for themselves.
When students desire to write about an issue and are met with censorship by the school, it teaches them avoidance or to censor the ideas that they find inappropriate in the future, if they find themselves in a position of authority. This is not reflective of the ideals of the First Amendment, or the dreams of our nation’s founders. If we do not preserve the exploration of different thoughts and opinions in the academic environment, how can we expect the future of the world to be different?
At Waipahu High School, on the Oahu island of Hawaii, student journalists grew weary of what they could and could not write about in their school newspaper. This spurred Hawaii to adopt the New Voices legislation. The Hawaii Student Journalism Protection Act affirms the right to student journalists attending Hawaii public schools and colleges to determine the content of both school-sponsored and independent student media, protecting against administrative censorship. This has been positive legislation for Hawaii and its students, and 15 other states have adopted the New Voices legislation as well.
Hence why we students, Hailey Barnes, Ben Hagensieker, Tess Hagensieker and Evan Hoosier in the Department of Journalism and Public Communications at UAA wish to establish New Voices legislation in Alaska. We affirm the press freedoms of student journalists and ask the Alaska Legislature to consider action to do the same.
Hailey Barnes, Ben Hagensieker, Tess Hagensieker and Evan Hoosier are journalism students at the University of Alaska Anchorage.