Censoring student press is not the answer

Students deserve the right to not be censored. “Censorship destroys and consumes what is best in man: his reason and imagination,” said Richard Baer, professor emeritus of environmental ethics at Cornell University. Censoring students hinders their ability to learn. It causes students to have a narrow world view and prevents learning to think critically.

When students are censored, they may start censoring themselves in the world outside of school, that they need to worry about how others will view them. Restricting students does not stop complex issues from happening around them, and telling students they can’t speak on them is teaching them that what they have to say isn’t important, deflating their creativity. Instead of suppressing student speech, schools should encourage ideas, opinions, solutions, and education on topics that they would normally push to the side. For example, instead of telling students to not write about sex education in their school newspaper, invite them to do research on the topic, and come at the story in a mature, educational manner.

Hailey Barnes, Ben Hagensieker, Tess Hagensieker and Evan Hoosier are journalism students at the University of Alaska Anchorage.

