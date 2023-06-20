 Skip to main content
Celebrating good work done by good people

A few years ago, William Ramson Wood, the former president of the University of Alaska, mayor of Fairbanks, founder of Festival Fairbanks, scholar, and eternal optimist, often contributed an opinion column to the News-Miner.

Unfailingly, his ideas and opinions were positive. He was also a mentor to many younger Fairbanksans, including me. One memorable conversation led me to ask Dr. Wood why he seldom criticized and almost always had a positive conclusion to his editorial thoughts. His answer was simply that good work, done by good people should be talked about. He was right.

Jim Whitaker is a former Fairbanks North Star Borough mayor, Fairbanks City Council member, and state representative.

