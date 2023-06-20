Celebrating good work done by good people

A few years ago, William Ramson Wood, the former president of the University of Alaska, mayor of Fairbanks, founder of Festival Fairbanks, scholar, and eternal optimist, often contributed an opinion column to the News-Miner.
Unfailingly, his ideas and opinions were positive. He was also a mentor to many younger Fairbanksans, including me. One memorable conversation led me to ask Dr. Wood why he seldom criticized and almost always had a positive conclusion to his editorial thoughts. His answer was simply that good work, done by good people should be talked about. He was right.
Fairbanks will only ever have one Dr. Wood. His breadth of knowledge, experience and wisdom served our community well. It was good to be informed that good people were doing good work on behalf of Fairbanks and Alaska. We can use some of that now. So, in the spirit of Dr. Wood’s good work let’s look at some of those who have worked diligently to serve our community and Alaska. It should be noted that my experiences and recollections are somewhat dated and of course personal, so forgive me for not including many who deserve recognition, and perhaps consider writing a letter to the editor recognizing those you think are deserving.
Elected people are often the butt of derision and disrespect today; a very few deservedly so. But most are good hard-working people who sacrifice a bit in order to make a positive difference. These are some of those; and I hope you’ll join me in thanking them.
A trio of state senators — Gary Wilkin, Gene Therriault and Pete Kelly — protected the vital interests of Fairbanks and the Interior. The university, state financed infrastructure and education were defended by all three. As a team they ensured that Fairbanks received a reasonable fair share of funding and policy consideration at the state level.
John Davies has served us all well. In the Legislature he was simply the most intelligent member of either the House or the Senate. His work for the university and local governing boards has made Fairbanks a better place.
State Rep. Joe Hayes worked diligently on behalf of Fairbanks and the African-American community.
State Sen. Joe Paskvan was the most knowledgeable member of the Legislature regarding oil and gas issues and taxation.
Gov. Frank Murkowski has never forgotten his Fairbanks roots. He has served Alaska, Fairbanks and our nation well. We should all be appreciative that he remains active today.
Jerry Cleworth serves the City of Fairbanks. His experience, knowledge and gentlemanly demeanor is befitting of the elder statesman he has become.
June Rogers, as a business person, advocate for the arts and local official, represents us all well.
Nadine Winters has never stopped trying to make Fairbanks a better place; be it as a Borough Assembly member and leader, or as a determined advocate for better housing.
Regardless of their politics these elected people deserve to be appreciated for their efforts. Many who serve our community are not elected. They are appointed, hired or volunteered to do a job. Some have gone above and beyond what was expected of them and should also be thanked.
Mark Hamilton, as university president, rescued the University of Alaska from a downward malaise and inspired a generation of university employees and leaders.
Jim Dodson did more than any other person to ensure that Eielson Air Force Base remained open and had an opportunity to grow. He also instilled integrity and competency in the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation.
Jomo Stewart, Dan Britton and Gene Therriault worked tirelessly to provide Fairbanks with readily available natural gas as an alternative energy source.
Deb Hickok led Explore Fairbanks through many years of tourism growth and opportunity. Dermot Cole continues a lifelong commitment to in-depth journalism.
Officer Doug Wooley provided safety and security for the downtown area for over a decade.
John Hovenden, with the help of many others, including Larry Soden, formed the Volunteers In Policing organization.
Rene Broker provided honesty, hard work and integrity to the Fairbanks North Star Borough as an outstanding borough attorney.
Bob Shefchik continues to provide intelligence and competence to the local gas utility after years of service to the university and the borough.
Jim Sampson served the borough, the state and organized labor throughout his lifetime.
Karen Parr, as an educator, a Borough Assembly member and the driving force behind Raven’s Landing, has never ceased to serve her community.
My list of appreciation and thanks could continue for quite some time. Many well deserving people haven’t been mentioned. But now, it’s the turn of others, as Dr. Wood said, “to talk about good work, done by good people.”
Jim Whitaker is a former Fairbanks North Star Borough mayor, Fairbanks City Council member, and state representative.