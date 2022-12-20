 Skip to main content
Caring about climate change is selfish

Climate change is a deeply polarizing issue. But why is this the case? Other historically notable forms of politically disputed science, such as evolution, are divisive because of their connection to religious or moral conviction. I believe that climate change is polarizing because there is a disconnect between political parties about the perceived moral necessity of preventing climate change. Americans can reap numerous benefits as a byproduct of preventing climate change, thus caring about climate change does not make any person or political party more noble than another, it simply makes them more selfish.

The reason for the polarization relates to “solution aversion.” This term, coined by Campell and Kay in their study determining the relationship between ideology and motivated disbelief, relates to “downplaying or outright denying a problem based on whether its solution fits in a specific current belief structure.” Our two parties disagree on why we should be solving climate change. Republicans and Democrats are so involved in their own party politics that they cannot see past their argument of the relative importance of preventing climate change to notice the massive benefits the solutions would have for the human race.

Madeline Troxell lives in Anchorage.

