Buy big, buy local: Supporting Fairbanks businesses first

With Thanksgiving past and the holiday shopping season officially hitting full swing this Black Friday, the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation would like to take a moment to remind you of the many many benefits that come from buying local. That and to ask you to think “Fairbanks first” by shopping big with local sellers this Small Business Saturday.
As we’ve mentioned in years past, buying local is not only the gift you give to yourself and your neighbors in the community economy but also a gift that keeps on giving: A simple 10% shift in buying habits from shopping in out-of-town-based stores or online to frequenting our local businesses generates hundreds of million dollars of extra activity in our local economy and creates scores-upon-scores of extra good-paying local jobs.
So though Small Business Saturday is the “middle child” in the most themed shopping week of the year, it’s an important one. Coming after Thanksgiving (Thursday) and Black Friday, and before Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday, Small Business Saturday is the day in which Americans are challenged to devote a portion of their holiday shopping to the myriad of locally owned brick-and-mortar businesses in their communities.
This year, supporting our local small businesses is more important than ever: Though we’ve mostly emerged from the Covid era, 2020 and 2021 were particularly hard on our local small businesses and, unfortunately, with pervasive staffing changes and continuing inflation, they remain under an enormous amount of stress.
As Jeff Salzer, deputy district director for the Small Business Administration, told me, “Alaska’s small businesses are the cornerstone of the larger statewide economy and their health is critical to local economies, regional economies and state economy as a whole. It’s not an understatement to say how well we (Alaska consumers) support them determines if and how well they can support Alaska’s economic recovery — in fact, lead that recovery as they should.”
FEDC knows this implicitly. It’s why we’ve for over a decade maintained a dedicated Fairbanks First: Think Local program; have for many years highlighted local small businesses with weekly Small Business Spotlights on our social media; partnered this year with UAF Center ICE, the Alaska Small Business Development Center and others to help budding small businesses get a leg-up starting-up with the Alaska Interior Business Accelerator; and for many years have sponsored the Moose on the Loose Small Business Scavenger Hunt (usually held on Small Business Saturdays but this year to be held in conjunction with the Winter Solstice Festival from Dec. 9-17).
Thinking local and shopping Fairbanks first is a great way to support and strengthen our local economy — during the holiday season and all year long.
So, this evening, check out FEDC’s Fairbanks First Facebook page, map out a nice Small Business shopping day on the town and on Saturday give your family, your friends, your neighbors and yourself the gift that keeps on giving: a gift purchased from one of our fine local small businesses. No other shopping option will result in more money, jobs and community benefits — or show the local small businesses of our community that so diligently serve and support us that we appreciate and support them back.
Jomo Stewart is president and CEO of the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation.