Buy big, buy local: Supporting Fairbanks businesses first

With Thanksgiving past and the holiday shopping season officially hitting full swing this Black Friday, the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation would like to take a moment to remind you of the many many benefits that come from buying local. That and to ask you to think “Fairbanks first” by shopping big with local sellers this Small Business Saturday.

As we’ve mentioned in years past, buying local is not only the gift you give to yourself and your neighbors in the community economy but also a gift that keeps on giving: A simple 10% shift in buying habits from shopping in out-of-town-based stores or online to frequenting our local businesses generates hundreds of million dollars of extra activity in our local economy and creates scores-upon-scores of extra good-paying local jobs.

Jomo Stewart is president and CEO of the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation.

