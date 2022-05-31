Business leaders see an opportunity for economic growth with Tara Sweeney

For many years, I’ve helped lead one of Alaska’s largest private companies, growing and diversifying our business operations across a variety of sectors in Alaska and the Lower 48. My family also partnered with some of our friends to start our own small business, a brewery that is weathering the global pandemic and is becoming a stronger company in the process. These experiences have shown me what it takes to start and run a successful business in Alaska.
That brings me to Tara Sweeney, a leading candidate for Alaska’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. I know Tara well, and I know that she would be a strong advocate for Alaska businesses.
To start, Tara understands the unique challenges that face business owners in Alaska. From managing remote locations with extreme weather conditions to the difficulty involved with recruiting and retaining quality talent, Tara has done it all. She has real private sector experience, as both a small business owner and as a member of corporate leadership at Alaska’s largest privately owned company, ASRC. She also has served as a board member of First National Bank Alaska and as chair of the Arctic Economic Council.
This breadth of experience gives her an understanding of what it takes to start, grow, and maintain strong business operations in this state. We need someone with that experience in Congress. Tara knows the challenges business owners in Alaska face, and she knows what the federal government can do about them. In many cases, that involves simply getting out of the way and letting Alaska entrepreneurs do what we do best—finding creative solutions to the problems we face every day. However, in the cases where the federal government can be a part of the solution — such as by ensuring Alaska’s land is not locked away from productive use, or by investing in the physical transportation networks like roads, bridges, and airports that we all rely on — Tara will know where to direct federal resources to have the largest impact.
Tara is also uniquely qualified to accomplish this due to her strong history of bipartisan cooperation and support. Tara has served with both Democrats and Republicans. The U.S. Senate unanimously confirmed her to be the 13th assistant secretary for Indian Affairs. Having worked with both sides of the aisle to accomplish her goals — which included the development of a National Tribal Broadband Strategy aimed at addressing the challenges of broadband deployment in the nation’s most remote regions — Tara won’t miss a beat in pushing for affordable Internet access for Alaskans.
Ultimately, Tara is a Ted Stevens-style Republican who knows that Alaska must have a growing and diversifying economy to continue attracting talent and investment. She is willing and able to work with everyone to achieve that goal and will not let partisanship or ignorance about Alaska stand in her way.
While this House race may feature celebrity candidates and lots of media speculation, Alaskans have to take this election seriously. Business owners know that Alaska is only as healthy as our businesses — without a strong private sector to drive growth and provide good-paying jobs, our state will struggle to maintain our population and quality of life.
The good news is that we are in a strong position to capitalize on the growth of the Arctic region, and Alaska’s emerging role as a new center of global trade and commerce passing through new waters. Tara Sweeney will be the champion that Alaska’s business community needs during this time, a common-sense candidate with the know-how and love for her home to get things done.
Alaska is not an easy place to do business, but it doesn’t have to stay that way. With the right leadership, we can set the stage for Alaska entrepreneurs to succeed. I’m supporting Tara Sweeney for Congress, and I hope you’ll join me.