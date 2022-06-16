Building a pipeline to a bright energy future

During Alaska LNG’s recent trade mission to Japan, led by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, participants saw the future of energy — and for Alaska, that future looks beautifully bright.
Japan, as a heavily industrialized island nation with a limited supply of natural resources, has always been an innovator in sourcing energy and using it efficiently. For decades Japan has been a clean energy leader, beginning with the pioneering use of LNG shipped from Alaska almost 55 years ago. In October 1969, the first LNG cargo bound for Japan sailed from Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula.
Like other Western nations, Japan has established aggressive clean energy targets. Japan has pledged to sharply reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve net-zero GHG emissions by 2050. These laudable goals, which require a decades-long supply of clean-burning LNG, were upended when Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year.
Last week the Japan Bank for International Cooperation announced it is suspending loans to a $21 billion Russian natural gas export project in Siberia that would have served Japan and other Asian markets.
This announcement came on the heels of our trade mission to provide Japanese energy authorities, investors, consumers, and importers with a timely update about Alaska LNG. The Alaska Gasline Development Corporation (AGDC) has enjoyed a robust dialogue with the main players in the Asian LNG market for several years as Alaska LNG has progressed through the permitting and optimization stages.
Japanese leaders are well aware of Alaska’s vast potential as an energy source for LNG and beyond, and are evaluating financial, operational, and consumer roles to participate in the completion of Alaska LNG. President Biden’s ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, has agreed with U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan to establish an Alaska gas line task force at the U.S. embassy in Tokyo.
Our talks in Japan were further energized by Alaska’s robust clean energy potential. Beyond LNG, Alaska LNG is the linchpin to producing large-scale quantities of zero-carbon hydrogen as demand for this important new fuel source ramps up. Hydrogen production requires a large quantity of fuel, a trained oil and gas workforce, energy infrastructure, and a place to sequester and store captured carbon. Alaska has all these components in spades, as well as a few other unique advantages.
The Alaska LNG export terminal will be located in Nikiski, atop the Cook Inlet basin. Scientists have determined that, of all the potential sites on the West Coast of the U.S., Cook Inlet’s geology has the greatest capacity and is the best suited to safely store carbon captured during energy production.
Our close proximity to Asia is another major asset. LNG and hydrogen can be quickly shipped to Asia from Alaska, saving weeks of transportation costs and emissions with each cargo. Energy shipped from Alaska has the added benefit of avoiding two hazards affecting U.S. Gulf Coast LNG plants: the chokepoint of the Panama Canal and the annual Gulf hurricane season.
All the Japanese counterparts we met with during the trade mission have long viewed Alaska as a strategically important ally and value our state’s trade potential. Many of the leaders fondly related time spent visiting Alaska – the chairman of Tokyo gas, Michiaki Hirose, personally travelled to Alaska in 2019 to invite Gov. Dunleavy to visit Japan and participate in the celebrations commemorating the 50th anniversary of the first LNG shipment to Japan.
During the past two years, AGDC has achieved numerous important project milestones on the way to completing Alaska LNG: obtaining the federal permits we need to construct and operate the project, documenting the substantial climate benefits of North Slope natural gas for Alaskans and replacing coal burned in Asia with cleaner Alaska gas, validating the project’s financial viability and competitive economics for in-state gas and export markets, and building the commercial dialogue required to reach the long-term agreements that will underpin this project.
Our board of directors is meeting this week at the Fairbanks Pipeline Training Center to provide the public with updates on our progress, take questions, and discuss the next steps in completing Alaska LNG. Thanks to the leadership of our board, Alaska LNG has benefited from strong community support and the backing of successive presidential and gubernatorial administrations.
A project this size, which has a legislative charter to unlock in-state energy and financial benefits by delivering gas to Alaskans and export markets, comes together with persistence and dedication. I’m proud of the continued work of the AGDC team on behalf of Alaska — tune in today for the latest developments.