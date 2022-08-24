 Skip to main content
Broken labor promises hurt Fairbanks in the longrun

Every day in the city of Fairbanks the needs of our first responders are being ignored. Whether it’s our police officers, our firefighters, our paramedics or the administrative staff associated, issues in retention have led to an overburdened workforce and a more stressful homelife.

“Contract violations are occurring literally every day.” Russ Dennis, vice president of the Fairbanks Firefighters Union, told the AFL-CIO. “You can’t be forced to work more than 96 hours in a 120 hour period, yet it happens all the time. We have firefighters who have worked over 1,500 hours of overtime this year. To put it in perspective, that’s 200 additional eight-hour days on top of the 56-hour week we already work.”

Brent Nichols of Fairbanks is with the American Federation of Labor (AFL-CIO).

