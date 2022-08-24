Broken labor promises hurt Fairbanks in the longrun

Every day in the city of Fairbanks the needs of our first responders are being ignored. Whether it’s our police officers, our firefighters, our paramedics or the administrative staff associated, issues in retention have led to an overburdened workforce and a more stressful homelife.
“Contract violations are occurring literally every day.” Russ Dennis, vice president of the Fairbanks Firefighters Union, told the AFL-CIO. “You can’t be forced to work more than 96 hours in a 120 hour period, yet it happens all the time. We have firefighters who have worked over 1,500 hours of overtime this year. To put it in perspective, that’s 200 additional eight-hour days on top of the 56-hour week we already work.”
The origins of this crisis started in 2006 when the state of Alaska chose to change from a defined benefit retirement plan to a defined contribution plan. Once this occurred thousands of public employees effectively lost their pensions and began looking for better job opportunities in other states. After a few years of local governments failing to offer competitive benefits to their employees, a mass exodus of workers ensued which has plagued the state ever since. To this day, our first responders are understaffed, overworked and unfairly compensated. At the same time they work painstakingly long hours in jobs which can frequently be dangerous.
“We have the equipment to properly respond to emergencies,” Dennis continued. “What we don’t have is enough folks on the job. The city’s pursuit to do more with less has caused a critical mismatch between call volume and staffing.”
Right now the Fairbanks Fire Department dispatches two ambulances on a rotational basis to deal with daily emergencies. On slow days, this is a sufficient number of ambulances to cover them, but on busy days, paramedics are being forced to stack a daunting number of 911 calls. “If you break your leg, which isn’t necessarily high acuity, you may be waiting a few hours for help. If we wanted to, we could staff four or more ambulances and solve the problem, but we only have 11 employees per day.” Examples like this go to illustrate that the retention crisis is not merely a matter of poor fiscal policy. In some extreme cases, it can even be a matter of life and death. Due to the shortage of trained and experienced first responders, employees are being forced to endure mandatory overtime. This leads to lack of sleep, increased mistakes, and overall burnout when experienced in the long term. It also leads to tremendous stress in one’s home life since workers have an unpredictable schedule and are frequently unable to spend time with their loved ones. Divorces are not unusual for individuals in this line of work. And between the long hours, high stress, and unpredictability of the job, it is not surprising that they leave for other states.
“The simple remedy would be to hire more people.” Nick Clark, president of IAFF, explained. “Alaska will never attract and retain talent if we can’t move back to a pension system that allows for a dignified retirement.”
Typically in labor disputes one would submit a grievance to their employer alongside a clearly defined remedy. But in such a case where one’s employer is an unresponsive government, what remedy is there? Stories such as that of our first responders are important because they highlight a broader issue taking place in the State of Alaska. In the past year, understaffed snowplow units have led to our roads being less safe during winter storms. It takes longer to recover from heavy snowfall not because of a shortage of equipment, but because of a shortage of labor. Similarly, our children’s school bus drivers have been forced to repeatedly change routes due to shortages on icy unfamiliar roads. This forces them to choose between getting to school on time and driving the route slowly and safely.
When the conditions of our roads, the transportation of our children, and the ability for us to respond to emergencies is put in jeopardy, the retention crisis should be viewed as an emergency of concerning proportions. The people of Fairbanks deserve to know they live in a community that cares. They should be able to depend on generous public services, and rest assured that the people providing these services are being treated fairly. If this is a message that resonates with you, I implore you to call your elected representatives and tell them you care about this issue. Furthermore, I implore you to vote this election season for candidates who have supported working people, not just with words but with actions.
Brent Nichols of Fairbanks is with the American Federation of Labor (AFL-CIO).