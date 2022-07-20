Broadband for rural Alaska needs both state and federal cooperation

Dr. Alex Hills, in his book “Finding Alaska’s Villages: And Connecting Them,” described the work that he and others did decades ago to build the rural Alaska telecommunication system. He served under Gov. Jay Hammond as Deputy Commissioner of Administration and Alaska’s chief telecommunications official and later led the team that built the world’s first big Wi-Fi network. A 52-year Alaskan with 17 patents, Hills is a Distinguished Service Professor at Carnegie Mellon University, and he continues to work on developing innovative new technologies.