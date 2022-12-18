 Skip to main content
Broadband for our communities

Broadband (internet) continues to become more and more a vital utility for residents across rural America. Today, and for the next few weeks, a critical step in ensuring connectivity for our residents — broadband access and level-of-service mapping — is being conducted by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). This mapping will impact the kinds and level of funding for broadband expansion that our community will be eligible to receive from current and future federal funding. It is important we all do our part to make sure the FCC’s information is as accurate and complete as possible.

Similar to the rural electrification efforts that were so successfully started with passage of the Rural Electrification Act of 1936, rural electric cooperatives are being looked to for solutions to the challenge of bringing improved telecommunications to Americans. While GVEA is not in a financial position to become an internet service provider, we are advocating to get our members access to functional and long term broadband. In one of our seven cooperative principles is concern for community. GVEA wants our communities to be more economically sustainable. In the past two plus years, the pandemic demonstrated how important broadband is for education and business and our daily lives.

Gary Newman is a retired telecommunications and IT professional. He currently serves on the GVEA board of directors and as chair of GVEA’s Broadband Committee.

