Broadband for our communities

Broadband (internet) continues to become more and more a vital utility for residents across rural America. Today, and for the next few weeks, a critical step in ensuring connectivity for our residents — broadband access and level-of-service mapping — is being conducted by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). This mapping will impact the kinds and level of funding for broadband expansion that our community will be eligible to receive from current and future federal funding. It is important we all do our part to make sure the FCC’s information is as accurate and complete as possible.
Similar to the rural electrification efforts that were so successfully started with passage of the Rural Electrification Act of 1936, rural electric cooperatives are being looked to for solutions to the challenge of bringing improved telecommunications to Americans. While GVEA is not in a financial position to become an internet service provider, we are advocating to get our members access to functional and long term broadband. In one of our seven cooperative principles is concern for community. GVEA wants our communities to be more economically sustainable. In the past two plus years, the pandemic demonstrated how important broadband is for education and business and our daily lives.
While some have access to fiber speed broadband now, many do not. The FCC defines unserved areas as lacking internet access speeds less than 25 megabits per second download and 3 Mbps upload (25/3). Once a state has a plan to address those areas, BEAD (Broadband Equity Access and Deployment) funds will then go underserved areas that lack 100/20 Mbps broadband availability. Note this is not the place to complain about current service.
With $42.5 billion in federal funding dedicated in the next five years to build out broadband in unserved and underserved areas in the U.S., we encourage all our members to review the nationwide map of internet coverage from the Federal Communications Commission and report any discrepancies to ensure the funds goes where needed.
Challenges (map/data corrections) to the FCC Broadband Map broadbandmap.fcc.gov, released Nov. 18, should be filed with the commission by Jan. 13, 2023, to ensure revisions are made before the FCC makes funding allocations to states and territories this coming June 2023. Alaska is high on the list for lacking functional internet.
The word needs to get out to residents and businesses to review the map to check accurate data for their address(s). It is a mammoth effort to map all locations in the U.S., so everyone’s diligence is required. This is a key to making sure funding is allocated where needed. BEAD funds will first go to unserved areas lacking internet access speeds of 25 megabits per second download and 3 Mbps upload. Then, once a state has a plan to address those areas, BEAD funds will go underserved areas that lack 100/20 Mbps broadband.
Alaska is estimated to receive upwards of $400 million.
Please take the time to check your address for what service the maps show as available and correct it if not correct. If your address isn’t listed, add it by what they call a “location challenge.”
If, after reviewing the info above, you still need personal assistance in filling out the online form, the Fairbanks Economic Development Corp. stands ready to assist you: Dec. 19 – Jan. 13, call them at 907-452-2185 or email them at broadband@investfairbanks.com.
We have a generational opportunity with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to get our communities connected. Let’s all play our part to get it done right.
Gary Newman is a retired telecommunications and IT professional. He currently serves on the GVEA board of directors and as chair of GVEA’s Broadband Committee.