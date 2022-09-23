 Skip to main content
Bringing broadband to all Alaskans

Too many Alaskans face barriers accessing the internet. According to industry research group BroadbandNow, Alaska ranks 42nd in the country for broadband coverage, speed and accessibility. Online activities that some of us take for granted — applying for Social Security, having a telehealth appointment, or even reading the news online, for example — are out of reach for many Alaskans.

Cost and access are two obvious drivers. Knowledge is another. We all have family and friends who lack digital skills necessary to take advantage of online education, health care, job and career opportunities, and cultural and civic participation. What’s the cost of this divide to our families, communities and state?

Diane Kaplan is president and CEO of Rasmuson Foundation. Rebecca Brice Henderson, Mike Navarre and Angela Salazar are Rasmuson Foundation board members.

