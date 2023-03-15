 Skip to main content
Bring opioid addiction treatment to the neediest Alaskans

Alaska experienced the greatest increase in overdose death rates nationwide in 2021, with fentanyl overdoses increasing by 150%. Native Alaskans suffer from overdose rates three times higher than white Alaskans and have disproportionately less access to medication to treat opioid use disorder.

Medication to treat opioid use disorder such as buprenorphine is dramatically effective at reducing death rates by up to 80%, however, many rural Alaskans have not had access to this life saving medication.

Sarah Spencer is an addiction medicine specialist from Anchor Point.

