Bridge replacement plan wastes public money for private profit

Squandering precious highway funds on unnecessary projects is unthinkable. But it’s happening.
Although not contained in the approved FY2024 budget, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (AKDOT&PF) now plans to replace or update five additional state highway bridges according to a Feb. 14 news release (bit.ly/3BkA3TY). Two of those bridges are perfectly functional and don’t require upgrades for normal traffic, including semi-trucks.
Why? It’s for the exclusive benefit of Canadian mining company Kinross Gold and their co-owner, Texas-based Contango Ore. Their plan is to use 52-wheel, 95-foot-long 165,000-pound B-train trucks to carry ore 250 miles from the Manh Choh mine at Tetlin to their Fort Knox mine north of Fairbanks for processing. Kinross’s trucks are too heavy for most existing bridges in Alaska, including those along their planned route via the Alaska, Richardson and Steese highways.
In 2018, when the price of gold was $1,250 per ounce, an on-site processing mill at Manh Choh was shown to be a viable and profitable option. Today’s current price of gold is at least $700 per ounce higher than 2018 (>$1,950). If an on-site mill was deemed profitable then, it should be even more profitable today (bit.ly/3M0rT8f).
Manh Choh is unique in Alaska as the land, subsurface rights and all potential royalties belong to the people of Tetlin who have every right to, and should develop their resources (www.tetlincorp.com). Mine developers should build an ore processing mill nearby. Trucking ore on our public highways to Fort Knox is costly to the state and dangerous for the residents of Interior Alaska.
The Robertson, Johnson and Gerstle river bridges were built in 1944, and it makes sense for AKDOT&PF to replace them. However, the Richardson Highway Chena Flood Control bridge and Steese Highway Chena Hot Springs Road bridge are well within their useful lifespans.
The true reason for the bridge replacement plan is thinly veiled in the AKDOT&PF news release: ”… the need for their replacement, have been part of the conversations surrounding proposed mining development that would affect the Alaska, Richardson, and Steese Highways.” Chief cheerleader of this wasteful plan is “I need Alaska to say ‘yes’ to everything” Gov. Mike Dunleavey.
The Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation acquired 7% of Contango Ore, and although the investment was kept secret for some time, a Contango Ore news release spilled the beans in 2021 (bit.ly/3Mjl6HV).
Gov. Dunleavey certainly knew about the Permanent Fund Corporation investment when the decision to upgrade perfectly two functional bridges was made. This is a clear conflict of interest. It is wrong for the Permanent Fund to be party to unnecessary infrastructure replacement — much less in service of an ore hauling proposal deeply unpopular with residents along its proposed route.
If the ore is processed near Tetlin, neither bridge needs to be repaired or replaced. (Only the north lane of the Richardson Highway Chena Flood Control divided highway bridge, the side to be subjected to excessive loads, is scheduled for work.)
At best, this planned fiscal malfeasance of improving two bridges for a private company is stopped.
At worst, millions of dollars will be wasted on two bridges that don’t need to be replaced; road damage will accelerate from excessive weight and frequency of ore-trains hauling private cargo on our road system; and local drivers, children at 118 school bus stops, and visitors alike will face catastrophic safety issues every few minutes, 24 hours per day, 365 days per year for at least five years.
If this plan is executed, how long before we encounter ore B-trains in Hatcher Pass, or on the Sterling, Seward, Glenn, Taylor, Top of the World, Dalton, Denali, Elliott or Parks highways — all adjacent to known gold deposits?
Alaska should redirect the funds to be wasted on these two bridges to more worthy projects and divest state ownership of Contango Ore.
The Permanent Fund Board of Directors’ decision to cap in-state investments, in part due to “perceived conflicts of interest” confirms one clear conflict is already in place.
The Permanent Fund Corporation should work for all Alaskans, not jeopardize the lives and quality of life of some Alaskans in the pursuit of profit.
Dirk Tordoff is a lifelong Alaskan and is a retired researcher and archivist. He resides in Fairbanks.