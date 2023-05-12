 Skip to main content
Bridge replacement plan wastes public money for private profit

Squandering precious highway funds on unnecessary projects is unthinkable. But it’s happening.

Although not contained in the approved FY2024 budget, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (AKDOT&PF) now plans to replace or update five additional state highway bridges according to a Feb. 14 news release (bit.ly/3BkA3TY). Two of those bridges are perfectly functional and don’t require upgrades for normal traffic, including semi-trucks.

Dirk Tordoff is a lifelong Alaskan and is a retired researcher and archivist. He resides in Fairbanks.

