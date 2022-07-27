Board of Education's words, deeds and votes show a lack of respect of teachers and students

April Smith’s response to Christine Dyer was an excellent way to prove the point of Ms. Dyer’s Community Perspective.
Ms. Smith and several other school board members have proven by words, deeds and votes that they do not respect nor appreciate all members of the community, be it peers or students and families. Most notably disrespected and disregarded are members of the LGBQT community, and to a slightly lesser degree, professionals in the science and medical fields.
Ms. Dyer did not make wild accusations or throw stones. She was describing poor leadership, an inability to acknowledge a biased system, and the real-world consequences of not understanding how that filters into classrooms, teachers and staff, and the harm done to students. It is clear that some school board members do not care how their votes affect students as they have ignored the will of the majority of the communications they received and voted against them.
For the past two years school board members have voted or had discussions about an array of topics to include safety and security during a pandemic, sex ed, curriculums that include LGBQT topics and reading material, personal choice reading materials inside school libraries, the removal or reduction of librarians/staff, and closing schools, with one of the closed schools being given to homeschoolers — a truly baffling decision.
Over the past two years, Ms. Smith and a few other board members have made some rather startling assertions and conclusions. They have asserted, against medical advice, that wearing a mask to curtail the spread of germs was a violation of a student’s rights and does more harm than good. That sex ed promotes promiscuity, is not helpful, and teaching sex ed to young children is tantamount to grooming. They have insinuated that including all genders and their expressions in sex ed — in professional, age appropriate ways — is somehow perverted. The facts are that scientific, fact based, age appropriate, inclusive sex ed teaches students how to recognize predatory and dangerous behavior from a young age into adulthood. They have concluded that an elective class that discusses LGBQT history and LGBQT reading material is unacceptable and not to be allowed in elective choices. That certain books should not be on library shelves for students to choose to check out. A school member went so far as to check out “offensive” material and not return it to a library. They have asserted that school librarians are unnecessary and don’t really do much anyway. They have concluded that teaching history truthfully and honestly — which includes some pretty heinous actions by our forbearers — is somehow the same as critical race theory, which isn’t taught in any public school in the country. These are just a few instances where some Board of Education members actually dismissed the concern and well being of students and voted with a clear agenda that excludes certain types of people and certain types of educational material. Ms. Smith and some board members have most assuredly made certain members of the community feel unwanted, unneeded, disrespected, excluded and unequal. These can all be found in the public records of testimony and correspondence received by the school board.
Ms. Smith does irreparable harm with her letter. She invalidated Ms. Dyer by not addressing any of her concerns. Parents and families have lost faith in the school system, but not because of people like Ms. Dyer — by people like Ms. Smith and a few others who vote against science and medicine, against inclusivity and diversity, against honesty, truth and equality. The school is full of honorable educators. They are, however, overworked and becoming exhausted trying to fight the tide of anti-intellectualism and exclusivity that is being displayed.
I am disappointed by April Smith’s response to a passionate plea to understand what a lack of good leadership and an inability to see the humanity in all students is doing to good and dedicated educators and staff. The public does need the trust of the school board and school district, and Smith’s letter did not do anything to earn that trust back. It was, quite frankly, an attack on educators who believe the same as Ms. Dyer and an avoidance of the real concerns that Ms. Dyer expressed.
Shame on you Ms. Smith. And hoorah for Ms. Dyer.