Board of Education's words, deeds and votes show a lack of respect of teachers and students

April Smith’s response to Christine Dyer was an excellent way to prove the point of Ms. Dyer’s Community Perspective.

Ms. Smith and several other school board members have proven by words, deeds and votes that they do not respect nor appreciate all members of the community, be it peers or students and families. Most notably disrespected and disregarded are members of the LGBQT community, and to a slightly lesser degree, professionals in the science and medical fields.

