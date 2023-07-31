 Skip to main content
Bewildering bear slaughter is a lesson in poor game management

Brown bear

Courtesy Patrick Moody

An Alaska brown bear.

 Courtesy Patrick Moody

In 17 days, beginning on May 10, 2023, Alaska witnessed the most horrifying brown bear slaughter in history. Ninety-four brown bears, including 11 cubs, five black bears and five wolves, were killed in southwest Alaska. This iconic species of mega fauna was gunned down from helicopters by the State of Alaska.

Ordered by the Board of Game (BOG), this extreme assault on these beloved animals is shocking on many levels. First of all, in 2022 the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) biologists gave a comprehensive report to the BOG on their decade-long predator control program. The results were straightforward. After killing 450 wolves in an attempt to boost the Mulchatna caribou herd, there was no evidence that the very expensive and controversial program had any effect on caribou numbers and the program “needed to be reconsidered.”

Sean McGuire lives in Fairbanks.

