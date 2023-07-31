Bewildering bear slaughter is a lesson in poor game management

In 17 days, beginning on May 10, 2023, Alaska witnessed the most horrifying brown bear slaughter in history. Ninety-four brown bears, including 11 cubs, five black bears and five wolves, were killed in southwest Alaska. This iconic species of mega fauna was gunned down from helicopters by the State of Alaska.
Ordered by the Board of Game (BOG), this extreme assault on these beloved animals is shocking on many levels. First of all, in 2022 the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) biologists gave a comprehensive report to the BOG on their decade-long predator control program. The results were straightforward. After killing 450 wolves in an attempt to boost the Mulchatna caribou herd, there was no evidence that the very expensive and controversial program had any effect on caribou numbers and the program “needed to be reconsidered.”
Second, it’s well established that brown bear populations are very slow to recover. Of course with a plan this unprecedented and extreme, ADF&G would conduct a thorough review before any action was taken. Right? No. On the contrary, the BOG ordered the slaughter with no review.
Third, after 20 years without a Democrat governor, the BOG has zero balance. There are only hunters, trappers and guides on this body. There isn’t even a token conservationist, not even a moderate. So if you are one of the 85% of Alaskans who don’t have a hunting license your opinion has somewhere between little to zero influence. I honestly believe with the make up of this BOG, that we could have 500 Alaskans testify at the annual BOG meeting urging moderation on the wolf and bear killing and it wouldn’t change one vote.
Fourth, it is important to remember the bears, wolves and Alaska Natives, all got along just fine with the caribou for many thousands of years.
Finally, killing almost 100 brown bears (Alaska’s lions) wasn’t enough; they’re planning to continue the program through 2028.
Any one of these issues is problematic. Taken together, it points to a huge undemocratic problem.
I have heard the claim that the Alaska BOG management system is the best in the world. But obviously without any balance on the board — like we currently have — it’s more like the worst wildlife management system in the world.
This unwarranted and bewildering grizzly bear slaughter is only one of the BOG’s efforts to make Alaska into a giant moose and caribou ranch.
In another indicator of its extremism, the BOG went after Denali National Park’s iconic wolves and bears. They did this by removing the long-standing protection wolves and bears had in the narrow 23-mile long Stampede Corridor. This strip of state land cuts deep into the eastern side of the park. Hunters and trappers are now not only allowed to go in there and kill the unsuspecting park wildlife that wander into this corridor but are actually allowed to place piles of smelly bait to lure wolves and bears over the boundary to their death.
A half a million visitors a year come to Denali hoping to see Alaska’s iconic wolves and bears. When the buffer zone was in place, 49% of visitors saw wolves. That number has steadily declined to the point where recently it was less than 5%.
If you have visitors coming to Alaska that are hoping to see some wild wolves you’re going to have to be honest with them. “No, it’s now extremely unlikely you will see any wolves in our crown jewel national park.”
Before the BOG took aim at Denali’s magnificent predators there were only two places in the world where someone had a good chance to see a wild wolf: Denali and Yellowstone. Now it’s only Yellowstone. The BOG is in large part responsible for squandering what was a world-class resource.
Alaska’s constitution is clear that the wildlife belongs to all its residents but sadly what we now have is a small minority of hunters and trappers pushing their extreme wolf and bear killing agenda. It appears one of the only ways to moderate this complete takeover and resulting extremism of this current BOG is for Alaskans to vote politicians into office (usually Democrats) who have a broader view of managing our wildlife. Only then can they nominate and confirm some BOG members that represent all Alaskans. Until then we are stuck in the 1880s.
Sean McGuire lives in Fairbanks.