 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Better health care and fewer headaches with direct primary care

‘So doctor, why did you decide to go into health care?”

“Oh, I don’t care for the health part. I just love all the paperwork.”

Adam Habig is the president and co-founder of Freedom Healthworks.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.