Balancing the needs of teachers and staff with the school district's budget realities

Educating our community’s children can be equal parts challenging and rewarding. This is my second year as the school district’s chief school administrator, and I continue to be humbled by the men and women in the school district who put so much of their heart into ensuring our children receive a quality education.
You may have heard me say we are a partnering organization. We partner with parents in the education of their children and have a team of hard-working, dedicated individuals who join in that partnership. It’s a team that includes everyone from the teacher in the classroom showing young students how to read and write to the boiler technician making sure the school stays warm at 40 below zero. Every member of the team contributes to the journey that happens between welcoming an unsure student into kindergarten and cheering when they walk across the stage to receive their diploma.
One of the more challenging parts of my job is figuring out how to balance the needs of students and staff in the school district with the resources that we have available. The district has not escaped the fiscal impacts of the past few years. We’re facing an approximate $13 million deficit and that’s before we reach new contract agreements with the teacher union and the support staff union. What does a $13 million deficit mean though?
As an organization whose costs are 86% salaries and benefits, it means cutting staff that are needed where they are. On the education side it means potentially increasing class sizes, reducing or eliminating valuable activities or programs that keep students engaged in their education, and taking another hard look at how we are utilizing our buildings. On the operations, running-a-school-district side, it means a growing maintenance list to keep 36 buildings warm, bright, clean and safe. It means more work shifting to staff at schools who are already at capacity and longer wait times when they need support.
The district is currently in the negotiation process with the Fairbanks Educators Association (FEA) and Education Support Staff Association (ESSA). Our teachers and support staff are an essential part of the quality education that we provide. In a post-pandemic environment, the challenges and expectations seem at times overwhelming. The financial expectations of the current proposal from FEA would mean the district will have to make even deeper cuts in the coming budget season, which will only add to the workload already on teachers and staff. That is not what we want to see happen to our teachers.
As we move through the process, my hope is to balance teachers and support staff needs and workload with the district budget realities. We continue to meet with the support staff union to work through wages and the orientation of new employees, among other items. We are currently at an impasse with the teachers union, meaning we need some extra support to come to agreement on the remaining items of the proposed contract. This is not a bad thing, it is simply a part of the negotiations process. Impasse, despite the name, will help us move toward an agreement with the assistance of a mediator.
The district budget and union negotiation process can be challenging, but at the end of the day, everyone at the school district is here to partner with families and the community to provide the best possible education to our children. Student success and educational excellence remains our north star.
Karen Melin is chief school administrator for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.