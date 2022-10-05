 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Balancing the needs of teachers and staff with the school district's budget realities

Educating our community’s children can be equal parts challenging and rewarding. This is my second year as the school district’s chief school administrator, and I continue to be humbled by the men and women in the school district who put so much of their heart into ensuring our children receive a quality education.

You may have heard me say we are a partnering organization. We partner with parents in the education of their children and have a team of hard-working, dedicated individuals who join in that partnership. It’s a team that includes everyone from the teacher in the classroom showing young students how to read and write to the boiler technician making sure the school stays warm at 40 below zero. Every member of the team contributes to the journey that happens between welcoming an unsure student into kindergarten and cheering when they walk across the stage to receive their diploma.

Karen Melin is chief school administrator for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.